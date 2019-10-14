Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
October 14, 2019 10:18am   Comments
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of October 7th – October 13th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Only These 10 Marijuana Stocks Still Have Valuations of $1 Billion or More

Market Downturn Causes 7 Cannabis Stocks to Drop Off the $1 Billion+ Market Cap List

Currently only these 10 Marijuana Stocks remain above the coveted $1 billion threshold.

READ FULL $1 BILLION POT STOCKS ARTICLE

9. Canopy Growth Sues Go Farm Hemp Over Alleged Fraudulent Use of $12 Million Advance

Canopy Claims U.S. Hemp Grower Treated $12 Million Advance Like a ‘Free Bank Account’

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) accused Go Farm Hemp of running a hemp seed scheme and fraudulently funnelling money from the $12 million advance into personal bank accounts as well as making outlandish purchases such as a house in Panama.

READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE

8. Cannabis Company Delays $150 Million IPO Due to Poor Market Conditions

Bear Market in Cannabis Stocks Forces Israeli MMJ Firm to Postpone IPO

One of the largest cannabis IPO’s of 2019 has officially been shelved until market conditions improve.

READ FULL CANNABIS IPO ARTICLE

7. MedMen Aborts PharmaCann Merger, Shares Tumble as Price Target Gets Slashed

Analyst Price Target on MedMen Lowered by 33% After Blockbuster Deal Gets Axed

MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) announced this week the termination of its previously announced PharmaCann merger.

READ FULL MEDMEN ARTICLE

6. Village Farms Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Financing

Beacon Securities and GMP Securities to Lead Financing at $9.40 Per Share

Village Farms (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) announced it has entered into an agreement to raise $25 million through a bought deal.

READ FULL VILLAGE FARMS ARTICLE

5. TGOD Stock Plummets For 2nd Day in a Row Amid Financing Woes and Analyst Downgrades

BMO and Canaccord Cut Price Targets on TGOD Stock as Funding Dries Up

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) saw its shares collapse this week after the company announced it’s struggling to secure additional financing to complete the construction of its Ontario and Quebec facilities.

READ FULL TGOD ARTICLE

4. Pot Investors Look to Aphria for Salvation

Aphria is One of The Few That Has Reported a Quarterly Profit

We’ll get a better sense of how the Canadian market is shaping up when Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) reports its quarterly results on Tuesday.

READ FULL APHRIA ARTICLE

3. MediPharm Labs Closes $38.7 Million Upsized Credit Facility

MediPharm Secures Financing with Schedule 1 Bank During Tough Market Conditions

MediPharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) announced the closing of an upsized $38.7 million credit facility from a top 5 Canadian Schedule 1 bank. The company initially sought a $20 million revolving term credit facility.

READ FULL MEDIPHARM LABS ARTICLE

2. The 1 Sentence From HEXO That Tanked the Entire Marijuana Industry

HEXO Released Preliminary Q4 Operating Results and Withdrew Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Instead of just HEXO’s (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO) stock tanking, pretty much the entire industry went up in smoke. And one sentence in HEXO’s fourth-quarter update looks to be to blame.

READ FULL HEXO ARTICLE

1. Cannabis Cataclysm: The Marijuana Investor’s Survival Guide to Buying Pot Stocks After the Late Heavy Bombardment

Use This Simple Guide to Choose Cannabis Stocks With the Best Chance of Surviving in the Post-Apocalyptic Market

The following checklist will help you scan the market to look for cannabis stocks with the highest probability of emerging from the wreckage to produce large ROIs over the next couple of years.

READ FULL POT STOCKS SURVIVAL GUIDE

Image Sourced from Google

Posted-In: cannabis industry The Cannabis InvestorCannabis News Markets General

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

