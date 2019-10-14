Global Consortium Launches Phase One Of Cannabis Mall

The diversified cannabis holding company Global Consortium, Inc., (OTC: GCGX) announced Monday the opening of Phase One of the Cannabis Mall.

Global Consortium is constructing the first cannabis mall in the U.S. in Sacramento, California. The mall is set to have manufacturing, delivery, distribution, testing, retail and cultivation operations in a 64,000-square-foot space.

The company said it expects to obtain a certificate of occupancy, the company's third for manufacturing and its first for manufacturing using CO2.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The approval will allow Global Consortium to start production of Indulge Oil & Vape Carts and edibles, according to the company.

The company said has already started work on Phase Two, which will bring distribution, delivery and seedlings online.

Global Consortium's stock was up 120% at 0.0055 cents at the time of publication.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.