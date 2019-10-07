Market Overview

Surterra, The Cannabis Brand Run By A Wrigley Heir, Just Changed Its Name To Parallel
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Surterra, The Cannabis Brand Run By A Wrigley Heir, Just Changed Its Name To Parallel

Reflecting its position as a rapidly growing, global well-being company and reaffirming its commitment to improving quality of life through the benefits of cannabinoids, Surterra Wellness announced it has changed its corporate name to Parallel™ effective immediately.

The new name seeks to better show the company’s mission to provide well-being in a holistic way, along a spectrum of what quality of life means to different people at different points of their lives. Parallel also introduced Goodblend™ as its new global retail brand.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“The name Parallel captures our vision for pioneering the use of cannabinoids to enhance the full spectrum of well-being and to help us live healthier and happier lives," said William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., CEO and Chairman of Parallel. "By hiring the best talent, living our values, establishing trusted and recognized brands, leveraging science and technology-based innovation, and demonstrating a relentless focus on execution and continuous improvement, Parallel is meeting consumers wherever they are on their path to improving their health and happiness.”

Posted-In: Beau Wrigley Parallel Parallel Cannabis Surterra Wellness William “Beau” WrigleyCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

