Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of September 30th – October 6th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Canopy Growth Set to Conquer Sports CBD Market After Buying Majority Stake in Biosteel

Earlier this week, Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced it struck a deal to purchase a 72% majority stake in Biosteel Sports Nutrition.

Team BioSteel members include some of the best former and current athletes around such as Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Tyler Seguin, Ezekiel Elliott, Andrew Wiggins, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brooke Henderson.

9. Former Wall Street Bankers to Raise $2 Billion for Launch of Bottom Picking Marijuana Funds

Former Wall Street bankers from Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan have big plans to launch new funds geared towards taking advantage of battered marijuana stocks.

“We love messy, choppy markets. I think the current duress in the public markets will be good for us.”

8. Constellation Brands Sees Q2 Earnings Weighed Down by Financial Albatross Canopy Growth

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported its fiscal Q2 2020 financial results beating Wall Street’s expectations on revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

However, Canopy Growth’s (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) millions in losses continue to weigh heavily on the alcohol giant.

7. Cannabis Short Sellers Bank $1.76 Billion in Q3, Up Another $200 Million Since Friday

Companies like Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB), GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) currently lead the pack in terms of largest short positions.

As shorts continue to pile in and regulatory issues fade, the potential for a massive short squeeze is heightened.

6. 2 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy in October

This industrywide bloodbath, though, has arguably created a handful of extremely attractive bargains.

Canada’s third largest pot cultivator, Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), and U.S.-based pure hemp play Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) could both prove to be stellar growth vehicles over the next 12 months.

5. Marijuana Stocks Extend Rally: Top 10 Gainers of the Day

Industry bellwethers Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) produced bullish reversal chart candles on Wednesday indicating the market could finally be ready to reverse its downtrend.

Pot stocks need to extend the bounce if there is any chance of a full-on reversal. Leading the way were these 10 cannabis stocks.

4. Is It Time to Buy Cannabis Stocks?

While the current market is challenging and could see additional pressure over the next few months, we think this is a great time for long-term investors to consider the sector.

For years, we have struggled with the valuations, but they look better than ever with some leaders trading at reasonable multiples of sales or projected EBITDA.

3. Wall Street Thinks These 3 Cannabis Stocks Are Potential 4-Baggers

These 3 attractively valued marijuana stocks are currently trading at a fraction of their Wall Street consensus price targets.

Should the market rebound and these targets are reached, four-bagger ROIs become very realistic.

2. 7 Pot Stocks with Major Upside | New Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Despite the current ‘Vape Crisis’ sell-off, leading analysts expect these 7 cannabis stocks to outperform moving forward.

“We expect companies that have seen their stock prices decline more than the market average on account of the U.S. crisis are likely to bounce back.”

New analyst ratings, price targets and implied upside from current levels.

1. As Vaping Fears Ease Vape Related Cannabis Stocks Begin to Look More Attractive

The vape crisis continues to blow over as more details emerge.

These vape related marijuana stocks could offer investors decent upside as the market recalibrates.

Ancillary Vape Plays

Vape Stocks that Touch the Plant

Extraction Stocks

