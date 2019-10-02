Market Overview

CannaSafe Offers Tests For Vitamin E, Other Additives To California Companies
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 11:18am   Comments
CannaSafe Offers Tests For Vitamin E, Other Additives To California Companies

Accredited cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe said Wednesday that it is adding Vitamin E to the list of contaminants for which it screens.

The lab said it will also begin to provide testing for other additives such as medium chain triglycerides, propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin in the weeks ahead. 

"Trusted cannabis companies are taking it upon themselves to impose high-quality standards on consumer products, and we are ready to work with any business that wants to show customers that their products are free of toxic additives," CannaSafe CEO Aaron Riley said in a statement. "We also urge brands and retailers to share test results with their customers as a gesture of good faith."

The Vitamin E test is available to California companies for an additional $225.

The first brand to voluntarily go through the new test is the wellness company dosist, according to Wednesday's release. 

"Since inception our commitment to safety and quality has been unwavering and we are acutely aware of our responsibility to be unyielding when it comes to protecting our consumers," dosist CEO Gunner Winston said in a statement.

"At no point in our formulation process has dosist ever utilized any cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents, and we are proud to team up with CannaSafe as a trusted laboratory partner to help bring more transparency and customer safety advocacy to the industry."

The cannabis brands set to use the Vitamin E test include Orchid Essentials, Select, Heavy Hitters, Stiiizy, King Pen, Lowell Herb Co., Pure Vape, Tikun and Raw Garden, according to CannaSafe. 

Posted-In: CannaSafe dosist vape Vaping

