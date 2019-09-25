Massachusetts Declares Public Health Emergency, Temporarily Bans All Vaping Products

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that the state is banning all vaping products through Jan. 25, 2020.

The state will stop the sale of e-cigarettes and supplies for both marijuana and tobacco, Reuters reported.

The ban took immediate effect.

Baker said the four-month timeframe is intended to provide medical experts time to investigate what aspect of vaping is causing illness.

"The use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products is exploding and we are seeing reports of serious lung illnesses, particularly in our young people," the governor said.

E-cigarettes have become extremely popular among youth, according to a study by the University of Michigan, with one in four 16-year-olds admitting to vaping a nicotine product in the last 30 days, and almost one in 10 of 14-year-olds, Reuters said.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

According to most recent data from U.S. health officials, at least 530 people have been affected with lung disease across 38 states. Sixty-one potential cases of vaping-related pulmonary disease have been reported in Masachusetts, according to Green Market Report.

Massachussets Health Commissioner Monica Bharel also spoke at the conference.

“We do not know what is causing these illnesses, but the only thing in common in each one of these cases is the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products, ” she said.

Anyone looking to quit can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for help.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.