Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors.

Mardy most recently served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and as a director of TUMI, a retailer of luxury luggage and travel accessories. He currently serves as a Director of fashion retail brands Vince Holdings and Lulus.com.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Mike is a C-level executive who has worked with some of the world's largest retail and consumer packaged goods companies. True Leaf is excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Darcy Bomford, founder and CEO of True Leaf. “We look forward to his contributions in guiding True Leaf as we continue to strengthen our global competitive position in the pet care market with an expanded suite of natural pet care products with CBD, hemp, and other plant-based ingredients.”

Mardy joins Chairman Mike Harcourt, former Petco senior vice-president Jodi Watson, former DAVIDsTEA CEO Sylvain Toutant and Bomford on True Leaf’s Board of Directors.

Posted-In: Cannabis Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

