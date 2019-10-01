Market Overview

Shryne Group Gets New General Counsel
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Shryne Group Gets New General Counsel

Last week, it was announced that John Malone has been tapped to serve as the Shryne Group’s new General Counsel. He was previously at law firm Arent Fox, where he acted as the company's lead outside cannabis and corporate counsel.

The Shryne Group is a vertically-integrated cannabis holding company with an asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California. It's also the parent company of STIIIZY, one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the market.

Related: Shryne Group Names Famed Corporate Attorney Jon Avidor As Executive Chairman

Given Malone’s experience navigating the evolving regulated cannabis industry, he will ensure compliance and corporate governance are strictly adhered to at Shryne Group. Malone has advised several cannabis startups, helping them with strategic planning in the context of complex regulatory frameworks. Additionally, Malone has counseled both businesses and government agencies on cannabis regulations.

Commenting on the appointment, Malone told Benzinga, “Shryne Group’s founders came together for the opportunity to shape this fast-growing industry. I am honored to be part of a team that is trying to build not just a business, but a legacy.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Earlier this year, the Shryne Group named Elisabeth Baron as its first chief marketing officer. The company also appointed Jon Avidor as its Executive Chairman. As an attorney, Avidor represented clients in high profile M&A transactions in the pharmaceutical, consumer and technology sectors.

