Hemp Licenses Issued By State 2019
- The 29 U.S. states having reporting licensed hemp cultivation acreage total nearly half a million acres in combined cultivation land area, a massive increase over 2018's combined U.S. total of just over 100,000 acres.
- Colorado leads the nation in hemp cultivation and processing land area with over 80,000 acres reported.
- Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Montana lead in hemp program expansion efforts.
- Tennessee leads in total hemp licenses issued in 2019.
- At least 70% of the 2019 U.S. hemp harvest is intended for extract production.
- California is poised to be the top-producing hemp state for both conventional and organic production as thousands of acres have already been planted in 2019.
