Hemp Licenses Issued By State 2019
New Frontier Data  
September 30, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Hemp Licenses Issued By State 2019
  • The 29 U.S. states having reporting licensed hemp cultivation acreage total nearly half a million acres in combined cultivation land area, a massive increase over 2018's combined U.S. total of just over 100,000 acres.
  • Colorado leads the nation in hemp cultivation and processing land area with over 80,000 acres reported.
  • Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Montana lead in hemp program expansion efforts.
  • Tennessee leads in total hemp licenses issued in 2019.
  • At least 70% of the 2019 U.S. hemp harvest is intended for extract production.
  • California is poised to be the top-producing hemp state for both conventional and organic production as thousands of acres have already been planted in 2019.

The post Hemp Licenses Issued by State 2019 appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019