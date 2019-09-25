Today's Pickup: Legal home Deliveries Of Marijuana Coming To Massachusetts

Good day,

Massachusetts' cannabis regulator voted to approve home deliveries of marijuana, opening the door for final-mile providers to cash in on the state's newly legal recreational market.

The Cannabis Control Commission made the decision on September 24, and it includes strict guidelines for delivery protocols, CBS Boston reported. Deliveries will require two-person teams with body cameras, and vehicles with secure storage, alarms and GPS.

Deliveries also won't be permitted from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. College dorms also can't be served at any time.

The regulator expects to take delivery license applications in the coming few months. Providers will, however, first need consent from the communities they will be operating in.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he was worried about the prospect of drivers carrying large amounts of pot and cash since transactions can't be done with credit cards because of U.S. federal law, MassLive reported.

Did you know?

Truckers can wait in excess of four hours for a shipment at Los Angeles International Airport.

Quotable:

"There is no gain in my opinion in attacking this president's strategy. We all understand it's unorthodox. But I've seen those that have done so don't generally get invited back for meetings."

— Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations, discussing the ATA's approach to President Trump's administration.

In other news:

Alphabet's drone company joins FedEx and Walgreens in delivery pilot

Wing Aviation, the drone subsidiary of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), is working with FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) on a pilot program for deliveries in Virginia. (Transport Topics)

VietJet considering freighter flights to the U.S.

An executive from Vietjet says the airline is may begin offering freighter flight service between Vietnam and the United States. (The Load Star)

Ontario tests higher speed limits on select highways

The Canadian province of Ontario is testing higher speed limits on three highways, increasing the top speed from 100 to 110 kilometers per hour – or about 62 to 68 mph. (CTV News)

Egypitian logistics startup MaxAB raises $6.2 million

Cairo-based startup MaxAB raised $6.2 in seed funding for its logistics platform for grocery stores and food vendors. (TechCrunch)

FBI says fugitive wanted in hate crimes could be working in trucking

A fugitive convicted of hate crime charges could be working in the trucking industry, the FBI reports. (CDL Life)

Final thoughts:

Massachusetts is taking a sensible step by allowing home deliveries of marijuana. Final-mile deliveries of marijuana and related cannabis products have been going on as long as people have been buying the stuff.

While concerns about driver safety are reasonable, regulated home deliveries will ensure that more people utilize the newly legalized cannabis market rather than the illegal one.

Drivers doing sanctioned deliveries are also far more likely to report crimes to police than drivers involved in illegal deliveries.

Hammer down everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay