Former Eaze CEO Launches New E-Commerce Technology For Cannabis

Infrastructure in the cannabis industry has often failed to keep up with rising demand. The illicit cannabis market continues to thrive as many growers and retailers lack the economic incentives the join the legal market.

According to a recent LA Times story, an audit from the United Cannabis Business Association found approximately 2,835 unlicensed dispensaries and delivery services operating in California. The illicit market dwarfs the 873 licensed cannabis sellers in the state, according to the Bureau of Cannabis Control.

This is where WAYV, a B2B cannabis e-commerce platform, comes in.

WAYV is doubling down on its bet on legal cannabis commerce, announcing Thursday a new “Dynamic Distribution” technology.

Developed by CEO Keith McCarty, formerly CEO of Eaze, and his team of cannabis tech pros, Dynamic Distribution is a logistics technology for the cannabis industry that optimizes all aspects of existing physical distribution infrastructure and services.

As the legal cannabis market struggles with unpredictable distribution methods, WAYV’s Dynamic Distribution provides legal brands and distributors a stable, turnkey solution that's a smarter and less expensive path for getting products to store shelves. WAYV guarantees next-day delivery and has maintained 100% order accuracy so far.

More About WAYV

Since its launch, following a $5 million funding round, WAYV has managed to close deals with more than 80% of licensed retailers in California, hosting over 65 brands on the platform.

The new technology will open the WAYV platform to multiple distributors, crating a new California state-wide distribution network.

The platform mandates new standards for distributors, while also allowing brands to augment and optimize their self-distribution operations, and levels the playing field for companies of all sizes by handling some of the most difficult parts of bringing products to shelves: fulfillment and distribution.

By offering all of these features, Dynamic Distribution seeks to ultimately save brands and distributors time, decrease existing distribution costs, and increase revenue and new business opportunities for both.

“WAYV’s Dynamic Distribution is the first and only logistics technology for licensed cannabis brands and distributors to manage the supply chain quickly, intelligently, and professionally,” said McCarty. “With WAYV, brands, distributors, and retailers can utilize best-in-class technology, ensure 100% order accuracy, lower costs, increase revenue, and guarantee the delivery of products to every corner of California within 24-hours.”

GoldDrop CEO Joseph Encinosa said, “End to end distribution is a major challenge for brands across California. WAYV solves the distribution conundrum by offering a predictable and scalable technology for all brands to efficiently and reliably deliver products throughout the entire state.”