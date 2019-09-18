Looking For A Cannabis Job In The Bay Area? This San Francisco Career Fair Might Help

Cannabis jobs are more popular than ever. Vangst, a Denver based cannabis recruitment firm, reports a 690% increase in job listings from January 2017 to August 2018.

On Sept. 21 at Golden Gate University, Vangst will be hosting a cannabis career fair that will provide a unique opportunity for job seekers and business leaders alike.

Thousands of cannabis consumers, enthusiasts, and advocates flock to this semi-annual career fair, eager to become a part of America’s fastest-growing industry. The Career Fair connects the top talent from every industry with cannabis brands from around the country for an in-person opportunity to make connections and accelerate your hiring needs.

There will be over 1000 job seekers and over 40 potential employers with booths at the fair, along with multiple education panels including topics such as Cannabis Job Report and Trends.

The career fair is also in participation with National Expungement Week, a week of events across the U.S. that offers expungement and other forms of legal relief to those with convictions on their records.

The Career Fair will offer an expungement clinic on-site, where individuals from Vangst and the non-profit SSDP (Students for Sensible Drug Policy) will be available to inform people of their rights and sign them up for the Clean Slate Program, used by the San Francisco Police Department to begin the expungement process for marijuana convictions that were never prosecuted.