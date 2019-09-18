Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Raises $60.3M With Private Offering

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., a cannabis-focused REIT, said Wednesday it has ended its private offering and private placement of 2.5 million common shares for gross proceeds of around $60.3 million.

The original purchasers and placement agents were Ladenburg Thalmann and Compass Point.

“Treehouse is incredibly excited to announce the completion of our third capital raise,” President and CEO Raymond Lewis said in a statement.

“The additional proceeds we’ve raised increases our capital base to continue acquiring cannabis-use properties as we position ourselves as the preeminent sale-leaseback vehicle targeting both retail and industrial properties for the regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis industry.”

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds to support new cannabis real estate acquisitions.

