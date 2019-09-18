Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Raises $60.3M With Private Offering
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Raises $60.3M With Private Offering
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., a cannabis-focused REIT, said Wednesday it has ended its private offering and private placement of 2.5 million common shares for gross proceeds of around $60.3 million.

The original purchasers and placement agents were Ladenburg Thalmann and Compass Point.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

 “Treehouse is incredibly excited to announce the completion of our third capital raise,” President and CEO Raymond Lewis said in a statement.

“The additional proceeds we’ve raised increases our capital base to continue acquiring cannabis-use properties as we position ourselves as the preeminent sale-leaseback vehicle targeting both retail and industrial properties for the regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis industry.”

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds to support new cannabis real estate acquisitions.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News REIT Markets Real Estate

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.74
-0.2495
- 1.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.85
-0.24
- 1%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.85
0.0291
+ 0.27%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.27
-0.68
- 0.23%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Guggenheim: Roku Growth Story Has More Fuel