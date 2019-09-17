Flow Kana Produces Docuseries On 3 Small Cannabis Farmers

Flow Kana, a cannabis flower brand, announced Tuesday it debuted the first episode in a series of shorts that will make the first film series produced by the company called “The Great Outdoor.”

The series was filmed by David Zlutnick, while in the role of the executive producer was found Flow Kana co-founder, Flavia Cassani.

The story follows the harvest work of three Emerald Triangle-based small cannabis farmers through seasons. Those farmers are Happy Day Farms, Briceland Forest Farm, and Moon Made Farms. The shorts also depict the “tenuous transition between California’s medical to adult use markets.”

“California’s cannabis farmers have experienced radical change since prohibition was ended with the passage of adult use in 2016,” said Cassani

“Some things have not changed though, and that is their commitment to regenerative farming practices, and for many, the way they farm -- planting both cannabis and produce in neighboring beds. This diversified farming was what originally inspired my husband and I to start Flow Kana -- that food and medicine could be planted together, and sustain a community. It was important for us to be able to share that. Not everyone might be able to visit these farms, but we can share these experiences through the medium of film.”