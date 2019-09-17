Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flow Kana Produces Docuseries On 3 Small Cannabis Farmers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Flow Kana, a cannabis flower brand, announced Tuesday it debuted the first episode in a series of shorts that will make the first film series produced by the company called “The Great Outdoor.”

The series was filmed by David Zlutnick, while in the role of the executive producer was found Flow Kana co-founder, Flavia Cassani.

The story follows the harvest work of three Emerald Triangle-based small cannabis farmers through seasons. Those farmers are Happy Day Farms, Briceland Forest Farm, and Moon Made Farms. The shorts also depict the “tenuous transition between California’s medical to adult use markets.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“California’s cannabis farmers have experienced radical change since prohibition was ended with the passage of adult use in 2016,” said  Cassani

“Some things have not changed though, and that is their commitment to regenerative farming practices, and for many, the way they farm -- planting both cannabis and produce in neighboring beds. This diversified farming was what originally inspired my husband and I to start Flow Kana -- that food and medicine could be planted together, and sustain a community. It was important for us to be able to share that. Not everyone might be able to visit these farms, but we can share these experiences through the medium of film.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Flavia Cassani Flow KanaCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.13
-0.0686
- 0.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.74
0.0882
+ 0.36%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.05
-0.0101
- 0.09%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.16
-0.055
- 0.02%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Charlotte's Web Holdings Obtains First US Patent Granted For Hemp Strain