Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 16, 2019
Gainers
- Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares rose 18.18% to close at 78 cents.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 8.7% to close at $1.25.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares appreciated by 5.84% to 21 cents.
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares went up by 5.73%, closing at $1.66.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares gained 5.71%, closing at $10.06.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed 5.44% in the green at $4.65.
Losers
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 14.22%, closing at $3.98.
- Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares dropped by 11.33% to 7 cents.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell by 9.7% to close at $7.14.
- EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares closed at 37 cents, 9.51% in the red.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares slid by 8.4% to $5.45.
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares tumbled by 7.69 to 3 cents.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares lost 7.07%, closing at $1.84.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares declined by 6.83%, closing at $1.50.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed 6.76% lower at $10.90.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares depreciated by 6.61% to $2.12.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell by 5.58% to $11.51.
