Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 13, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 27.13% to close at $1.15.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares advanced by 8.33%, to close at $0.03.
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares gained 7.67%, closing at $1.09.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares rose 5.32% to $18.03.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares closed 3.53% in the green at $31.65.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose by 3.51% to $27.46.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares appreciated by 3.33%, closing at $91.33.

Losers

  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares slid by 21.55% to $0.51.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell by 7.01%, closing at $4.64.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares declined by 5.89% to $0.27.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares depreciated by 5.37%, closing at $0.21.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 3.83%, to close at $3.52.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed at $2.27, 3.69% in the red.
Posted-In: Cannabis Gainers Cannabis LosersCannabis After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
