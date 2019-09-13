Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Cannabis Company Backed By Jay-Z And Joe Montana Gets New Execs, Board Members
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
The Cannabis Company Backed By Jay-Z And Joe Montana Gets New Execs, Board Members
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Caliva, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California, announced this week it has added a new board member, Jeffry R. Allen, and three new executive team members:

  • Joseph Sequenzia, as Chief Marketing Officer
  • Leann Taylor, as Chief Strategy Officer
  • Drew Kornreich, as Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer

These new team members bring impressive and extensive experience in their respective fields, along with “a passion for providing ubiquitous access to the highest standards of plant-based solutions,” a company representative told Benzinga.

Caliva also counts on the support of billionaire rapper and entrepreneur Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, who serves as chief brand strategist; an investment from Joe Montana’s Liquid 2 Ventures; and Carol Bartz, former CEO of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Yahoo, who serves as Chairwoman of the Board.

About The New Team Members

Allen is the former Executive Vice President of Business Operations at NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and will be integral in guiding Caliva’s fiscal responsibility and growth in his new role.

Sequenzia founded the advertising agency milk*. His previous experience includes working for brands like Pepsi, Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX).

Taylor brings more than two decades of expertise having previously served as Head of Investor Relations at Warner Music Group.

Korneich joins the leadership team after having spent his career in large-scale consolidations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and private structured opportunistic transactions. He was also the Co-Founder, President and General Counsel of High Tower Holding, LLC, an independent wealth-management firm.

“Caliva has already established itself as a leader in this rapidly evolving legal cannabis market, with plans to enter new categories in 2020," Sequenzia told Benzinga. "I look forward to working alongside the company’s impressive executive leadership team as we bring these unprecedented projects and partnerships to life. Together, I am confident we will continue to innovate in this ever-growing industry.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Caliva Carol Bartz Drew Kornreich jay-zCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + MA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
'Fast Money' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 11
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Ansys, Autodesk Collaborate On Auto Visualization Software
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.51
0.164
+ 0.89%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.22
0.0827
+ 0.74%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.17
0.0798
+ 0.32%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.47
0.11
+ 0.04%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Broadcom Falls, But Analysts Optimistic Chip Demand Has Bottomed And Acquisitions Will Help