Why Wouldn't You Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago?
Benzinga Events  
 
September 17, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Why Wouldn't You Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago?
The Benzinga events team continues to bring top-notch events to leading markets like New York City, San Francisco, Toronto, Miami, Detroit — and now Chicago.

Our conferences strike while the iron’s hot, connecting leaders in emerging markets like cannabis and financial technology.

Since these industries are constantly changing, there’s always something new to learn, more people to meet and more money to be invested.

If you consider yourself to fall into the following categories, our Cannabis Capital Conference may not be the best fit.

You have all of the money you need and you’re tired of making more.

Hey, it could happen. You might just be chock full of investments and opportunities within the cannabis space.

If not, the Benzinga Cannabis Conference is the ideal place to make connections, learn about the space and find your next investment.

Meeting with high-level, accredited investors and high-profile entrepreneurs doesn’t sound like fun.

Networking that gets results is baked into the DNA of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

If you have phobias regarding engaging dialogue and results-driven relationship building, it’s probably not the place for you.

See Also: Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference: Meet The MSO Panel

You’re a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

If you are a fan of the Red Birds, entering into Chicago’s city limits and into Chicago Cubs territory might be too much for you to handle.

You have some other really, really important commitment Oct. 22-23.

Perhaps you’re celebrating International Nut Day, Eat a Pretzel Day or National Chemistry Week. Obviously, it would have to be a pretty big deal for you to miss the Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

Still, if you can steal yourself away from all of the excitement of Give Your Cat a Bath Day, this renowned conference will deliver the insights, information and business opportunities past attendees have relied on from our events.

Building business relationships isn’t your thing.

Similar to past cannabis events, Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will showcase panels, fireside chats, investor presentations, keynotes and exclusive spotlights from an array of different thought leaders.

All of this information is key in a market like Chicago: recreational marijuana sales begin Jan. 1 in Illinois.

There are just too many good speakers.

Some might not like to gain valuable insights and information from industry leaders.

Our esteemed speakers will discuss cannabis regulation and policy, traditional investing, alternative financing, creating a successful brand and a great deal more.

It’s not for everyone.

The Cannabis Capital Conference is for serious investors and game-changing entrepreneurs. It isn’t a music festival, expo, retail event or free-for-all. This conference is all business.

Interested in learning more and grabbing your tickets? Check out the event here and be sure to sign up for live updates and announcements.

If these don't sound like you, be sure to sign up here and check the agenda for exciting updates!

