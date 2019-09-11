Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. has a solution.

The company announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a technology provider to deploy cannabis technology for the production of near-odorless cannabis.

The technology, “PURECANN,” was initially created for the medical market with the idea of removing “much of the harshness of smoking cannabis.”

Soon after the company saw the results, it realized the product would suit other cannabis markets as well.

"Cannabis by its nature when burnt, typically causes coughing and is very heavy when inhaled, which is especially true for new users," CannabCo COO Mark Novak said in a statement.

"The technology when deployed eliminates much of the harshness of smoking cannabis in its dry form allowing the process of using cannabis far more tolerable while retaining the essential properties."

The end result of the Purecann technology is "pure cannabis that doesn't smell," Novak said.

The company emphasized the need for the technology, explaining how the smell of cannabis affects many people — both those that enjoy it and those who are around cannabis smokers.

CannabCo said its technology provides:

Aalmost completely odorless dry product in storage.

Greatly reduced cannabis odor during combustion.

Diminished harshness when smoked.

The possibility of creating a "connoisseur" product for a unique market segment.

A less enduring heavy feeling “day after effect” caused by cannabis smoking.

