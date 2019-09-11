Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. has a solution.  

The company announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a technology provider to deploy cannabis technology for the production of near-odorless cannabis.

The technology, “PURECANN,” was initially created for the medical market with the idea of removing “much of the harshness of smoking cannabis.”

Soon after the company saw the results, it realized the product would suit other cannabis markets as well.

"Cannabis by its nature when burnt, typically causes coughing and is very heavy when inhaled, which is especially true for new users," CannabCo COO Mark Novak said in a statement. 

"The technology when deployed eliminates much of the harshness of smoking cannabis in its dry form allowing the process of using cannabis far more tolerable while retaining the essential properties." 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The end result of the Purecann technology is "pure cannabis that doesn't smell," Novak said. 

The company emphasized the need for the technology, explaining how the smell of cannabis affects many people — both those that enjoy it and those who are around cannabis smokers.

CannabCo said its technology provides:

  • Aalmost completely odorless dry product in storage.
  • Greatly reduced cannabis odor during combustion.
  • Diminished harshness when smoked.
  • The possibility of creating a "connoisseur" product for a unique market segment.
  • A less enduring heavy feeling “day after effect” caused by cannabis smoking.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CannabCo PharmaceuticalCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; T2 Biosystems Shares Spike Higher