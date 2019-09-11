48North Appoints Alison Gordon As Sole CEO

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSX: NRTH) said Tuesday that the company’s board of directors has accepted the resignation of Jeannette VanderMarel as co-CEO effective immediately.

Co-CEO, Alison Gordon is taking on the role of sole CEO, the company said.

VanderMarel will stay on the company’s board of directors.

"Jeannette VanderMarel has played an instrumental role in growing our company over the past year," Board Chairman Martin Cauchon said in a statement.

"She has been a leader in bringing our Good:Farm to life and positioning our company for sustainable success. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jeannette and wish her the very best."

48North named the following milestones that were accomplished while VanderMarel was co-CEO:

Forming Canada’s first and biggest outdoor organic cannabis farm.

Signing supply agreements with provincial wholesalers in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Partnering with humble+fume and Avitas.

VanderMarel commented on the future of the company and her resignation in a statement.

"My work with 48North, and specifically my work with Good:Farm has been a highlight of my career. For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to step aside as co-CEO but am incredibly proud of the work we done together, seeing the farm through concept to its current state of readiness. The future of cannabis is outdoor and 48North investors, employees and consumers have every reason to believe 48North will be at the forefront."

