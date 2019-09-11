4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock rose 2.0% to $3.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.6 million.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares increased by 0.2% to $103.94. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $120.00.
Losers
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares plummeted 5.8% to $7.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock decreased by 0.2% to $368.70. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
