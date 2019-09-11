Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Gainers

  • YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock rose 2.0% to $3.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.6 million.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares increased by 0.2% to $103.94. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $120.00.

 

Losers

  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares plummeted 5.8% to $7.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock decreased by 0.2% to $368.70. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
Posted-In: Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
