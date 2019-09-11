Market Overview

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 8:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares increased by 4.8% to $2.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.88. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.3% to $38.34. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $1.80.
  • Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares rose 1.0% to $72.77. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares surged 0.7% to $52.21.

 

Losers

  • Baker Hughes, Inc. (NYSE: BHGE) stock fell 3.3% to $23.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.
Posted-In: Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
