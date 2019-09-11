9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares increased by 4.8% to $2.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.88. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.3% to $38.34. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $1.80.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares rose 1.0% to $72.77. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares surged 0.7% to $52.21.
Losers
- Baker Hughes, Inc. (NYSE: BHGE) stock fell 3.3% to $23.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.
