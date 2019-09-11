Market Overview

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $7.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares increased by 5.5% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 2.0% to $2.50.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 1.8% to $19.81. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 1.7% to $50.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 billion. The most recent rating by Longbow Research, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $66.00.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares surged 1.5% to $17.38. The market cap stands at $926.1 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) stock surged 1.2% to $34.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.3 million. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 09, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

 

Losers

  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) stock decreased by 19.3% to $49.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on September 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $80.00.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares decreased by 2.3% to $69.98. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $109.00.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 2.0% to $1.43.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock declined 2.0% to $0.13.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock declined 1.9% to $26.26. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares fell 1.3% to $5.21. The market cap seems to be at $235.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Posted-In: Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

