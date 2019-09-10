Social CBD Debuts: 'We Have Massive Reach In Over 10,000 Retailers'

Yet another new CBD brand has hit the market.

Dubbed Social CBD, the company takes pride in having launched not only online but also in 10,000 retail locations nationwide, from Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI).

Management told Benzinga it expects to be at 20,000 retail locations by the end of 2019. The product line includes tinctures, topicals, vape pens, patches and pet products. It will soon incorporate nutraceutical grade chocolates and gummies as well.

“We are excited to launch Social CBD and join in people’s wellness journey nationwide," Social CBD’s President, Angelo Lombardi, told Benzinga. "We have a truly unique offering in that we have massive reach in over 10,000 doors and we are mission-driven, inspiring customers to reconnect with wellness and self-care. It’s so important in today’s environment where people are plugged-in and tuned-out. Social CBD is leading the movement and the conversation around connecting back to living.”

Image courtesy of Social CBD.