Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Social CBD Debuts: 'We Have Massive Reach In Over 10,000 Retailers'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Social CBD Debuts: 'We Have Massive Reach In Over 10,000 Retailers'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Yet another new CBD brand has hit the market.

Dubbed Social CBD, the company takes pride in having launched not only online but also in 10,000 retail locations nationwide, from Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI).

Management told Benzinga it expects to be at 20,000 retail locations by the end of 2019. The product line includes tinctures, topicals, vape pens, patches and pet products. It will soon incorporate nutraceutical grade chocolates and gummies as well.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“We are excited to launch Social CBD and join in people’s wellness journey nationwide," Social CBD’s President, Angelo Lombardi, told Benzinga. "We have a truly unique offering in that we have massive reach in over 10,000 doors and we are mission-driven, inspiring customers to reconnect with wellness and self-care. It’s so important in today’s environment where people are plugged-in and tuned-out. Social CBD is leading the movement and the conversation around connecting back to living.”

Image courtesy of Social CBD.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Angelo Lombardi CBD Social CBDCannabis News Retail Sales Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + VSI)

9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
CVS, Mastercard And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 3
Medterra Joins Private Companies Penetrating The Mass-Market Channel
AMD, CVS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 28
Fast Money Halftime Report Picks For August 23
Barron's Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Roku, 3M, Ulta Beauty And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria's Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside