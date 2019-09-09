Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Medical Cannabis, CBD Company Cannaray Announces Series A Funding
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
UK Medical Cannabis, CBD Company Cannaray Announces Series A Funding
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Medical marijuana and CBD company Cannaray announced the closing Monday of a 7.8-million pounds sterling ($9.64 million) Series A funding round.

Cannaray is “perfectly poised” to take advantage of the current market and has the infrastructure to become one to Europe’s leading medical cannabis and CBD brands, the company said. 

Cannaray said it expects the global medical cannabis market set to grow to over 60 billion pounds by 2026. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Brexit-Proof With Ireland Setup

Cannaray’s strategy has been made "Brexit-proof" with the setup of a subsidiary in the Republic of Ireland, and the company said it is progressing with plans to establish distribution and manufacturing capabilities within the U.K.

Cannaray also has an alliance with Newey Limited, the largest horticultural company in the U.K. with 4 million square feet of greenhouse space.

Related Links:

Innovative Industrial Properties Provides Additional $8M To Ascend Wellness Subsidiary

Cannabis M&A: Therapix Biosciences, Destiny Biosciences Plan Stock-For-Stock Deal

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Brexit Cannaray CBDCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

10 ETFs That Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze