Compliant Cannabis Business Can Now Get A Discount On Insurance Premiums

Simplifya, a provider of regulatory compliance software for the cannabis industry, this week announced a partnership with cannabis insurance firm CannGen Insurance. The companies will team up to provide licensed operators with a discount on their annual insurance premiums – as long as they remain fully compliant.

Simplifya’s compliance software deciphers pages and pages of complex regulations and converts them into simple terms for operators to easily understand. The company’s cloud-based technology streamlines the auditing process and allows operators to manage their records. Cross-referencing this information, they will be able to determine which businesses qualify for a discount.

“As a compliant operator in the cannabis business, your most important asset is your license,” Marion Mariathasan, CEO and co-founder of Simplifya, told Benzinga. “Simplifya has joined forces with CannGen to ensure standards are met in an industry where rules and regulations are constantly changing and becoming increasingly difficult for the everyday operator to understand, while providing cannabis businesses with an incentive to achieve total compliance.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.