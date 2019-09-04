More Than 2,000 People Visit This Dispensary Every Day

Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH), owner of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary, reported its August customer traffic.

According to the company, Planet 13’s Las Vegas cannabis entertainment complex averaged 2,027 customers per day in August, with the medium customer spending an average of more than $90.

Planet 13’s SuperStore also accounts for close to 10% of all dispensary sales statewide in Nevada.

“In the highly competitive Las Vegas market our SuperStore stands out because we offer visitors much more than the top brands of cannabis products - we have focused on making Planet 13 a tourist destination by providing customer experiences and unique entertainment features,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

“Over the rest of 2019 we will continue to rollout new and exciting restaurants, stores and attractions allowing customers to eat, shop, and play all under one cannabis inspired roof.”

Photo from Planet13lasvegas.com