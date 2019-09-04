Market Overview

These Cannabis Companies Are Hosting A Social Responsibility Awards Show To Support Planned Parenthood
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Several cannabis industry companies, such as Cannabis Doing Good, Mason Jar Event Group and Irie Weddings & Events, are coming together on Oct. 17 to honor the organizations that give back to their communities and do good for the earth.

The event, the first annual Gala to benefit Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM), "A Night at the Cabaret," will be held in metro Denver. Nominations are open through Sept. 20.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“The cannabis industry is nascent, but the interest we see from the business leaders to support their communities and issues they care about has been overwhelming,” said Courtney Mathis, CEO of Cannabis Doing Good. “We want to tell their stories, and the Cannabis Doing Good Awards is the perfect platform to do so. More so, we get the opportunity to magnify good, by supporting PPRM and creating opportunities for others to join in. This is one of many ways we as an industry can show up, together, for greater impact.”

Julie Berliner, founder and CEO of Sweet Grass Kitchen, said she’s always recognized Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains as a pillar of support to the Colorado community.

“I started Sweet Grass fresh out of college and the support I received from those around me, then and now, has been essential to the growth and success of my business," Berliner said. "I have chosen to support PPRM because I see their efforts as a way to strengthen our community and neighborhoods. I want to help them create an environment where young women and men can have the same opportunity to be successful entrepreneurs as I have."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

