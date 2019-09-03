The week ahead will be shorter due to Labor Day , but it won't be short in events and developments surrounding the cannabis industry.

Here are some of the highlights of the week ahead in the cannabis space you should keep an eye on.

Delta 9 Lists On TSX

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTC: VRNDF)(TSX:NINE) has received the approval to list its stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will commence trading on the new exchange on Tuesday. The stock will also be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange before trading on TSX starts. Uplisting will allow Delta 9 to have access to a wider investor base and will help the stock increase its liquidity.

From Last Week: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports

Green Thumb Industries Launches License Application Assistance Program

On Wednesday, Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF)(CSE:GTII) will kick off its Illinois License Application Assistance Program. The program aims to help cannabis entrepreneurs learn about the application process for adult-use licenses in the state and prepare them to apply for licenses.

Green Thumb Industries experts will offer startup guidance and advice on how to access the Cannabis Business Development Fund's low-interest loans and grants for Social Equity Applicants, as well as how to obtain application fee waivers.

Other Corporate News

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTC: EMHTF)(TSXV:EMH) expects to close its previously-announced convertible debentures offering on Wednesday. The company has entered into a binding term sheet with a Canadian institutional investor, which agreed to purchase 2,500 secured convertible debenture units at CA$10,000 ($7,509) apiece for gross proceeds of CA$25 million. Each unit includes one 5% convertible debenture in the principal amount of CA$10,000 and warrants to buy 5,000 shares at a price of CA$2,00 per share.

On Friday, Beleave Inc (OTC: BLEVF) and TerraFarma Inc. are expected to complete the 30-day discussion period that might conclude in a merger of the two companies. Beleave and TerraFarma have entered into a non-binding letter of intent and had 30 days to conduct due diligence.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Events

Also this week we'll see two major events take place.

Between Wednesday and Friday, Toronto will host the MJBizCon INT'L, where 77 speakers from 16 countries will share their experience, including a keynote from The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, former Canadian Prime Minister.

On the same dates, the Cannabis Science Conference will take place in Portland, Oregon. The event will feature plenary speakers Amazon John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John.