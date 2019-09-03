Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Delta 9 Uplisting, MJBizCon INT'L & More
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Delta 9 Uplisting, MJBizCon INT'L & More
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The week ahead will be shorter due to Labor Day , but it won't be short in events and developments surrounding the cannabis industry.

Here are some of the highlights of the week ahead in the cannabis space you should keep an eye on.

Delta 9 Lists On TSX

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTC: VRNDF)(TSX:NINE) has received the approval to list its stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will commence trading on the new exchange on Tuesday. The stock will also be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange before trading on TSX starts. Uplisting will allow Delta 9 to have access to a wider investor base and will help the stock increase its liquidity.

From Last Week: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports

Green Thumb Industries Launches License Application Assistance Program

On Wednesday, Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF)(CSE:GTII) will kick off its Illinois License Application Assistance Program. The program aims to help cannabis entrepreneurs learn about the application process for adult-use licenses in the state and prepare them to apply for licenses.

Green Thumb Industries experts will offer startup guidance and advice on how to access the Cannabis Business Development Fund's low-interest loans and grants for Social Equity Applicants, as well as how to obtain application fee waivers.

Other Corporate News

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTC: EMHTF)(TSXV:EMH) expects to close its previously-announced convertible debentures offering on Wednesday. The company has entered into a binding term sheet with a Canadian institutional investor, which agreed to purchase 2,500 secured convertible debenture units at CA$10,000 ($7,509) apiece for gross proceeds of CA$25 million. Each unit includes one 5% convertible debenture in the principal amount of CA$10,000 and warrants to buy 5,000 shares at a price of CA$2,00 per share.

On Friday, Beleave Inc (OTC: BLEVF) and TerraFarma Inc. are expected to complete the 30-day discussion period that might conclude in a merger of the two companies. Beleave and TerraFarma have entered into a non-binding letter of intent and had 30 days to conduct due diligence.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Events

Also this week we'll see two major events take place.

Between Wednesday and Friday, Toronto will host the MJBizCon INT'L, where 77 speakers from 16 countries will share their experience, including a keynote from The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, former Canadian Prime Minister.

On the same dates, the Cannabis Science Conference will take place in Portland, Oregon. The event will feature plenary speakers Amazon John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis news Cannabis Science ConferenceCannabis News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMHTF + BLEVF)

The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
Emerald Health Therapeutics Discloses Q2 Sales Of $5.1M
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

How Does Weed Impact Sex? New Report Offers Answers

Article by Peter Gigante, Head of Data Research at Eaze, and Liz Klinger, co-founder and CEO at Lioness, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Feds Spent More On Marijuana Prohibition In 2018 Than Fighting Domestic Terrorism

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The DEA spent $18 million last year eradicating illegal marijuana grows, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Junk Bond ETF For Skittish Investors