Rohan Marley On License Application: 'It's Wonderful To Put Cannabis Forward On A Positive Stage'

The garden state is about to get greener.

Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, has partnered with Colorado cannabis dispensary Lightshade to submit an application for a medical dispensary license in Montclair, New Jersey.

The longtime New Jersey resident and established entrepreneur has been advocating the medicinal benefits of marijuana along with his family in Jamaica long before the U.S. mainstream even began a conversation about legalization.

In addition to his deep roots in the industry, Marley partnered with several local experts including retired OBGYN physician and former UMDMJ professor, Dr. Anthony Caggiano; cannabis manufacturing facilities operator, Erik Caggiano; and Montclair-based labor and employment attorney, John J. Zidziunas.

Together the team hopes to hire locally and provide patients with high quality medical cannabis as an alternative treatment to numerous ailments. Marley also intends to introduce his own medicinal strain of cannabis in New Jersey with Lightshade.

“Opening a medicinal cannabis dispensary is something I’ve been passionate about for a long time,” Marley told Benzinga. “It’s wonderful to put cannabis forward on a positive stage and see patients benefit from its many uses. I’m happy to see New Jersey take part in this movement and watch it progress further.”