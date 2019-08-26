Colorado And Oregon Wholesale Price Comparison
- While much has been reported about cannabis oversupply in Oregon, Colorado has also seen (lesser) price declines.
- As Oregon saw a 64% decline in wholesale prices from October 2016 to March 2019, Colorado experienced a 60% drop from January 2015 to April 2019.
- The downward slides in wholesale prices are not linear, but in both cases reflected seasonality.
- Both Colorado and Oregon have seen price increases in Q2 and Q3 this year (not shown).
- Last March, Oregon wholesale prices matched Colorado's for the first time.
- New Frontier Data forecasts another record-volume harvest in Oregon this fall. Will it lead to further price declines, or are prices in both Colorado and Oregon bottoming out?
