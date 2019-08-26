Market Overview

Colorado And Oregon Wholesale Price Comparison
New Frontier Data  
August 26, 2019 9:22am   Comments
Colorado And Oregon Wholesale Price Comparison
  • While much has been reported about cannabis oversupply in Oregon, Colorado has also seen (lesser) price declines.
  • As Oregon saw a 64% decline in wholesale prices from October 2016 to March 2019, Colorado experienced a 60% drop from January 2015 to April 2019.
  • The downward slides in wholesale prices are not linear, but in both cases reflected seasonality.
  • Both Colorado and Oregon have seen price increases in Q2 and Q3 this year (not shown).
  • Last March, Oregon wholesale prices matched Colorado's for the first time.
  • New Frontier Data forecasts another record-volume harvest in Oregon this fall. Will it lead to further price declines, or are prices in both Colorado and Oregon bottoming out?

The post Colorado and Oregon Wholesale Price Comparison appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Colorado Hemp

Originally posted here...

 

Infographic: The Global Impact Of China's Swine Fever Epidemic

Wholesale Comparisons: Colorado Vs. Oregon