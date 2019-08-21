Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages.

The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market including data from Colorado, Washington and Nevada, hitting points about infused beverages, a breakdown of what is selling by state, data on who is drinking what and more.

Headset concluded the cannabis-infused beverage category meets a need that people didn’t even know they had.

This report shows the market in its current state, but also attempts to understand where it might end up.

“We are excited to release another amazing Market Report using our data analytics platform and Headset Insights, our competitive intelligence product," Headset CEO Cy Scott told Benzinga.

"Our mission is to help businesses make better-informed decisions based on data, unlocking success and pushing the cannabis industry forward. Over the last two years, the beverages category has seen steady growth, we are hoping that this report will help give a better understanding of what consumers are looking for in an infused beverage."

Here a three key takeaways from the report.