Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson Among Lowell Herb's Backers

California-based Lowell Herb Co. announced Tuesday that its recent funding round was supported by celebrities and A-list investors Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and Mark Ronson.

The celebrity support has helped the cannabis brand become popular nationwide, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to have such talented artists join our investment round, and we welcome them to the Lowell family. We are grateful to have such strong support from the creative community, and we are all looking forward to the end of cannabis prohibition," David Elias, Lowell's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The amount of the funding round was not disclosed.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Lowell Herb Co. has launched a social justice program hat provides working opportunities to non-violent cannabis offenders, who are often harmed by unfair cannabis laws, the company said.

Lowell Herb Co. is planning to open Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe in September, which the company said will be the first restaurant in America where costumers can openly consume cannabis.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.