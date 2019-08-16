Market Overview

'A Very Quick Set Of Answers': Zefyr's Chairman On Democratizing Data In The Cannabis Industry
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 3:30pm
David Skul, chairman at Dener-based Zefyr, a cannabis-focused data company, spoke Thursday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit about democratizing data in an industry in which information is incredibly scarce to come by.

Zephyr Dash is an AI platform that merges public and private data to output market analysis that give users answers to sales, distribution, marketing and advertising questions.

“It brings you some really impactful solutions that help everyday business people,” Skul said.

The AWS-backed system intakes information from over 3 billion web and private sources and outputs solutions to questions related to nine different consumer segments.

Zefyr aggregates, correlates and displays answers to consumer-facing questions about concepts like target markets, trends and competitive advantages.

Users get a “very quick set of answers, not a pile of data or spreadsheets you have to analyze,” Skul said.

The firm is rapidly expanding, he said.

"We are raising $1 million on a $5-million valuation."

Access to Zefyr is available via 30-day subscriptions.

Zefyr Chairman David Skul speaks Thursday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit. Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

