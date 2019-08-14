Market Overview

Tilray CEO: Growth Should Continue For 'Quarters And Years'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Tilray CEO: Growth Should Continue For 'Quarters And Years'
Cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported a 323% year-over-year second-quarter revenue increase Tuesday.

In an interview with CNBC following the earnings release, CEO Brendan Kennedy said he expects to see continued growth in the "coming quarters and years."

What Happened

Tilray views the cannabis industry as still being in "day one" of its evolution, Kennedy told CNBC, with recreational use legalized in two countries and medical use legalized in 41 countries.

Tilray exports to 13 countries today, which creates a global growth story, but investors are showing signs of concern; the company's earnings report showed a wider-than-expected loss of 32 cents per share versus expectations of a 25-cents-per-share loss.

Tilray is investing in its business to build long-term value for shareholders, Kennedy said. 

Why It's Important

Some of the company's ongoing investments in the large European market include 60 acres of outdoors facilities and a large greenhouse property that can export product within the European Union, the CEO said. The investments will be apparent in the coming quarters, when exports are expected to begin to the German market, he said. 

What's Next

The U.S. market may shift toward legalizing cannabis for recreational and medical use after the 2020 presidential election regardless of who wins, Kennedy told CNBC. 

"I think the tide has turned and it doesn't really matter who is president in terms of cannabis legalization," he said.

"It is really one of the few issues that has bipartisan support in Washington, D.C."

Tilray shares were down 12.27% at $40.37 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Tilray Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Revenue Beat

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Photo courtesy of Tilray. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

