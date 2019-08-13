Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 13, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 1.06%, to close at $6.66.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 5.34% to close at $6.91.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 4.05%, to close at $34.20.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 5.06%, to close at $13.92 after Piper Jaffray initiated coverage and called it undervalued.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares gained 11.35%, closing at $7.29.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.28%, to close at $159.82.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 7.31% to close at $4.92.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 7.82%, to close at $107.40.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 2.25%, to close at $2.85.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 0.51% to close at $9.90.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 18.89% to close at $2.14.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 3.67%, closing at $3.67.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 1.83%, closing at $5.57.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 8.38%, to close at $46.02.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.4%, to close at $2.18.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 4.18% to close at $4.98.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 3.78%, closing at $10.99.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 3.45%, eventually closing at $2.24.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 14.33%, eventually closing at $7.59, although the company reported a 30.6% Q2 sales increase, totaling $53 million.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.93% to close at $1.07.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 1.9% to close at $13.45.
