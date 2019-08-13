Market Overview

Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider
Premium vaporizer designer and manufacturer Pax Labs has chosen Headset, a data analytics company focused on the cannabis industry, to serve as its main provider for vendor-managed inventory (VMI) technology.

"We're excited that PAX chose Headset to help them and their brand partners integrate their inventory data in order to better serve retailers and ultimately customers," said Cy Scott, CEO and co-founder of Headset.

Pax Labs will be able to retrieve real-time inventory information from brand partners and retailers in order to provide better product availability and avoid under or over-stocking problems.

"VMI technology is a powerful tool that enables better collaboration and trust between retailers and producers, availability of high-margin product and consumers that keep coming back." said Scott.

The platform will also provide Pax Labs with data aggregation insights that will enable it to improve its supply chain processes and gain market intelligence that will help with future business decisions.

Posted-In: Cy Scott Headset PAX LabsCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0084
+ 60.07%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.20
-2.805
- 35.06%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.001
+ 33.33%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
0.0097
+ 22.35%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0093
- 20.31%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.007
- 18.28%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.1099
- 13.57%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0009
- 12.86%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.59
0.1734
+ 12.24%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0051
- 11.04%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0137
- 10.64%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 10.54%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0088
+ 9.77%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
0.0274
+ 9.61%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0199
+ 8.84%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.03
0.16
+ 8.56%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
0.054
+ 8.38%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.33
0.25
+ 8.12%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.92
-0.079
- 7.91%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.30
0.095
+ 7.88%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
0.0158
+ 7.81%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0035
+ 7.78%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.93
0.13
+ 7.22%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.23
0.5465
+ 7.11%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.71
0.0471
+ 7.11%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.05
- 6.85%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0124
+ 6.79%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0093
+ 6.55%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
0.0551
+ 6.48%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0026
- 6.04%
Kali (KALY)
$0.00
-0.0003
- 6%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.62
-0.1029
- 5.96%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0054
- 5.87%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.83
-0.112
- 5.77%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0174
+ 5.75%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.86
-0.233
- 5.7%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.23
-0.3087
- 5.57%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.90
0.62
+ 5.5%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0229
+ 5.44%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.007
- 5.22%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.82
0.62
+ 5.08%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.37
-0.0192
- 4.93%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.003
- 4.84%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.015
- 4.76%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
0.0159
+ 4.75%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.97
0.62
+ 4.64%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.98
0.88
+ 4.61%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
-0.0089
- 4.59%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 4.52%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
-0.0405
- 4.29%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.50
0.22
+ 4.17%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
0.0243
+ 4.05%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.012
+ 4%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.32
0.0118
+ 3.88%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
-0.0221
- 3.88%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
0.008
+ 3.87%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.80
0.2494
+ 3.81%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
-0.0254
- 3.71%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.01
- 3.57%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
0.0183
+ 3.52%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0099
- 3.52%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
0.053
+ 3.4%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.19
0.006
+ 3.34%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.22
-0.0751
- 3.27%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.30
-0.0101
- 3.26%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.91
1.655
+ 3.17%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.39
0.012
+ 3.17%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
-0.0146
- 3.11%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.76
0.2
+ 3.05%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.55
0.6266
+ 2.99%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
-0.0205
- 2.97%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.79
0.0227
+ 2.95%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.60
-0.26
- 2.93%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.97
-0.27
- 2.92%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.27
-0.0079
- 2.88%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.61
-0.135
- 2.84%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.89
0.3
+ 2.83%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.30
2.8
+ 2.81%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.73
3.605
+ 2.77%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.0161
- 2.59%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.80
0.02
+ 2.56%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
0.005
+ 2.56%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$52.72
1.3
+ 2.53%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.52
1.06
+ 2.5%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.78
-0.07
- 2.46%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
0.005
+ 2.44%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.89
0.021
+ 2.41%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.03
0.071
+ 2.4%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.13
-0.0268
- 2.31%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
0.03
+ 2.31%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.78
0.1299
+ 2.3%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.66
-0.0153
- 2.28%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0032
- 2.19%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
2.398
+ 1.99%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.81
0.209
+ 1.97%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.54
1.47
+ 1.96%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.51
0.26
+ 1.96%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.64
2.13
+ 1.95%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.77
-0.0343
- 1.9%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.59
0.3814
+ 1.89%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.35
0.0064
+ 1.89%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.45
0.1546
+ 1.86%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.78%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.39
-0.0068
- 1.72%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.15
0.07
+ 1.72%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.84
0.0815
+ 1.71%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.69%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0004
- 1.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.94
4.8157
+ 1.67%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.85
0.0294
+ 1.62%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.59%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.39
0.355
+ 1.54%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.53
0.92
+ 1.49%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.70
-0.11
- 1.41%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.008
- 1.41%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.71
0.0098
+ 1.38%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.57
-0.0343
- 1.32%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.57
0.0202
+ 1.3%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.06
0.0134
+ 1.28%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.27
-0.054
- 1.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.84
0.1577
+ 1.24%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0033
+ 1.21%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.65
-0.02
- 1.2%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.24
0.39
+ 1.19%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.89
-0.02
- 1.05%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.79
-0.0083
- 1.04%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.06
0.06
+ 1%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
0.0096
+ 0.98%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.83
0.12
+ 0.88%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.64
0.055
+ 0.84%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.002
- 0.8%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0015
- 0.8%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
0.0034
+ 0.78%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.76
-0.0218
- 0.78%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.71
0.02
+ 0.74%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.12
0.008
+ 0.72%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.005
- 0.67%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0014
+ 0.67%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.90
0.012
+ 0.63%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.0023
+ 0.62%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.99
-0.03
- 0.6%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.62
0.11
+ 0.59%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.44
-0.03
- 0.55%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.0005
+ 0.53%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.98
-0.02
- 0.5%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0003
- 0.46%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.26
-0.022
- 0.42%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0012
- 0.42%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.92
-0.015
- 0.3%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
-0.0008
- 0.3%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.87
0.002
+ 0.23%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.77
0.01
+ 0.21%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.32
0.055
+ 0.19%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.78
0.02
+ 0.19%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.26
0.01
+ 0.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$159.15
-0.23
- 0.14%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0005
- 0.13%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
0.01
+ 0.1%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.01
0.0104
+ 0.06%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
-0.0001
- 0.04%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.95
0.0001
+ 0.01%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.15
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.30
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
