Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider

Premium vaporizer designer and manufacturer Pax Labs has chosen Headset, a data analytics company focused on the cannabis industry, to serve as its main provider for vendor-managed inventory (VMI) technology.

"We're excited that PAX chose Headset to help them and their brand partners integrate their inventory data in order to better serve retailers and ultimately customers," said Cy Scott, CEO and co-founder of Headset.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Pax Labs will be able to retrieve real-time inventory information from brand partners and retailers in order to provide better product availability and avoid under or over-stocking problems.

"VMI technology is a powerful tool that enables better collaboration and trust between retailers and producers, availability of high-margin product and consumers that keep coming back." said Scott.

The platform will also provide Pax Labs with data aggregation insights that will enable it to improve its supply chain processes and gain market intelligence that will help with future business decisions.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!