Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From August 12, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 4:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.61% to close at $6.58.
  • Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 3.47%, closing at $6.56.
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 3.38%, closing at $8.86.
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 0.42% to close at $4.76.
  • Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 10.03% to close at $13.71.

Losers

  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 0.18%, closing at $32.87.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.82% to close at $13.25. 
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 28.4% to close at $2.32 after recieving a non-compliance ruling from Health Canada.
  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 5.76%, closing at $6.55.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 4.55% to close at $159.38.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares tumbled by 4.42%, closing at $1.08.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.01% to close at $99.61.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.65% to close at $2.78.
  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 1.7% to close at $9.85.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 1.1% to close at $1.80.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 1.67% to close at $3.54.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.36% to close at $5.47.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 0.26 to close at $42.46.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 2.27%, closing at $2.15.
  • cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 6.46% to close at $4.78.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.38% to close at $10.59.

CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
-0.021
- 47.09%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0037
- 37%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0054
+ 29.35%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.32
-0.9065
- 28.07%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0105
- 27.63%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0031
+ 26.05%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0089
- 24.72%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0075
+ 21.43%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.0135
+ 16.88%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.0091
- 16.5%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0006
- 16.43%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.25
-0.94
- 15.19%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
-0.0067
- 14.89%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.004
+ 13.79%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.008
+ 13.51%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0067
- 13.36%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.62
-0.3861
- 12.84%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0094
- 11.75%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.02
- 11.05%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0338
- 10.94%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.82
1.36
+ 10.91%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.69
0.0655
+ 10.56%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.0207
- 10.19%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 10%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
0.025
+ 9.8%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
-0.0339
- 8.76%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
-0.0248
- 8.53%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
0.0161
+ 8.45%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
0.0097
+ 8.18%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.028
- 7.82%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
-0.0165
- 7.76%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0065
+ 7.24%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0032
- 6.99%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0489
- 6.99%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0069
+ 6.9%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.38
0.28
+ 6.83%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.16
-0.67
- 6.82%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.79
-0.35
- 6.81%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.03
-0.07
- 6.36%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.31
0.0185
+ 6.34%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.05
-0.07
- 6.25%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0354
+ 6.23%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0038
+ 5.74%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.10
-0.48
- 5.59%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
-0.0037
- 5.56%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.82
-0.28
- 5.49%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0251
- 5.42%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0182
- 5.16%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.80
-0.15
- 5.08%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.09
-0.11
- 5%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.39
-0.0202
- 4.92%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.87
0.0865
+ 4.85%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.61
-0.3826
- 4.79%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.81
-0.0401
- 4.72%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.62
-0.3275
- 4.71%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.81
-0.0883
- 4.65%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.32
-0.0151
- 4.57%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
-0.01
- 4.55%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$51.65
-2.45
- 4.53%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.38
0.016
+ 4.44%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 4.39%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0142
+ 4.38%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$160.08
-6.9004
- 4.13%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.10
-0.0463
- 4.04%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 3.92%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0084
- 3.91%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0055
+ 3.9%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.31
-0.21
- 3.8%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.77
-0.0304
- 3.8%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.53
-0.0207
- 3.73%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.30
-0.05
- 3.7%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.15
0.75
+ 3.68%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.0245
+ 3.67%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.30
-0.2975
- 3.46%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.0093
+ 3.42%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.02
-0.104
- 3.33%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.76
-0.06
- 3.3%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.34
-0.415
- 3.25%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
-0.0162
- 3.24%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.003
- 3.22%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.48
-0.18
- 3.18%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.67
0.0816
+ 3.15%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 3.13%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
0.002
+ 3.08%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
0.0138
+ 3.07%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.07
0.56
+ 3.03%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
-0.0087
- 2.98%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.002
+ 2.94%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.85
0.08
+ 2.89%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.21
-0.035
- 2.82%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
0.0069
+ 2.8%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0111
- 2.8%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.78%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.74
-0.02
- 2.63%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.57
-0.28
- 2.58%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.14
-0.03
- 2.56%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.91
-0.05
- 2.55%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0052
- 2.5%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.005
- 2.45%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.92
-0.048
- 2.44%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.021
+ 2.39%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.27
-0.1286
- 2.38%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.70
-0.26
- 2.37%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.69
-1.5
- 2.37%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
-0.0067
- 2.33%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.69
-0.0162
- 2.29%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.96
0.11
+ 2.27%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$100.24
-2.2713
- 2.22%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.01
0.13
+ 2.21%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.64
-0.1036
- 2.19%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.54
-0.4159
- 2.19%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
0.08
+ 2.19%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.88
-0.0195
- 2.17%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0019
+ 2.15%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.08
-0.2827
- 2.12%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.31
-0.0924
- 2.1%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.75
0.18
+ 2.1%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.04
- 2.09%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.78
-0.1
- 2.05%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.18
0.22
+ 2.01%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.87
-0.0172
- 1.93%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.55
-0.03
- 1.9%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.20
-0.1
- 1.89%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.007
+ 1.88%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.84
-0.205
- 1.86%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.73
-2.2799
- 1.85%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.58
-0.0293
- 1.82%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.69
-0.03
- 1.74%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.65%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.43
-1.255
- 1.64%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.82
-0.0294
- 1.59%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$130.88
-2.1
- 1.58%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.13
-0.45
- 1.57%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.01
-0.36
- 1.54%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.14
-0.0022
- 1.51%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.91
-0.0125
- 1.36%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.0031
- 1.34%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.30
0.004
+ 1.33%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0006
- 1.32%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.73
-0.0229
- 1.31%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.76
-0.01
- 1.3%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0024
- 1.26%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.96
-3.64
- 1.25%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
0.0022
+ 1.25%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
-0.0072
- 1.2%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.37
-0.16
- 1.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.17
-0.24
- 1.18%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.11%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.49
0.07
+ 1.09%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.43
0.0151
+ 1.07%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
-0.04
- 0.99%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
0.0008
+ 0.96%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.35
-0.0499
- 0.92%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.65
-0.0059
- 0.9%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
-0.02
- 0.89%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
0.0024
+ 0.88%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 0.86%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0061
- 0.82%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0023
+ 0.8%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.92
0.022
+ 0.76%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
0.0043
+ 0.75%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
0.0013
+ 0.73%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.67
-0.0892
- 0.7%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.51
-0.045
- 0.69%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.31
0.009
+ 0.69%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
-0.0022
- 0.52%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
-0.005
- 0.51%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.00
-0.02
- 0.5%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.20
0.05
+ 0.49%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.69
-0.03
- 0.39%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.36
0.19
+ 0.36%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
0.002
+ 0.35%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.43
-0.14
- 0.33%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.68
-0.0022
- 0.32%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.0004
- 0.3%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
0.0008
+ 0.28%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.85
-0.0816
- 0.25%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
-0.001
- 0.23%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
0.0003
+ 0.19%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.68
-0.2
- 0.18%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
-0.001
- 0.12%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.82
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.03
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
