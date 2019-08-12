Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From August 12, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.61% to close at $6.58.
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 3.47%, closing at $6.56.
- Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 3.38%, closing at $8.86.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 0.42% to close at $4.76.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 10.03% to close at $13.71.
Losers
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 0.18%, closing at $32.87.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.82% to close at $13.25.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 28.4% to close at $2.32 after recieving a non-compliance ruling from Health Canada.
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 5.76%, closing at $6.55.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 4.55% to close at $159.38.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares tumbled by 4.42%, closing at $1.08.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.01% to close at $99.61.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.65% to close at $2.78.
- Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 1.7% to close at $9.85.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 1.1% to close at $1.80.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 1.67% to close at $3.54.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.36% to close at $5.47.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 0.26 to close at $42.46.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 2.27%, closing at $2.15.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 6.46% to close at $4.78.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.38% to close at $10.59.
