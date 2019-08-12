Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts, 8/12/2019
New Frontier Data  
August 12, 2019 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts, 8/12/2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

 

Q: For anyone who missed last week's webinar, "Are Your Numbers In Order? Preparing Your Cannabis Business for Turbulent Times Ahead", can you summarize what was shared?

A: Though we have seen considerable growth and increased legitimacy in the legal cannabis industry, many ancillary businesses are still trying to find their way. Last month, New Frontier Data and CohnReznick attended an Appraisal Institute Conference in Denver (July 23-24) to discuss cannabis-related opportunities in the appraisal industry.

 

In the emerging cannabis markets, there is a lot of speculation about land purchases, warehouse rentals, and business valuations. Many of the appraisers were trying to determine what types of opportunity exist in the cannabis industry, though others were more familiar with the industry and asked very detailed insightful questions. The consensus was that current property and rental appreciation in values will eventually subside and normalize.

 

After the conference, Andrew Lines of CohnReznick and Beau Whitney from New Frontier Data presented this webcast to share observations.

 

Among the key points expressed:

  • Data plays a significant role in determining opportunities and identifying risk in cannabis-related, real-estate transactions.
  • Cap rates initially in the 15% – 20% range will eventually normalize, similarly to how data center opportunities normalized as that market matured, and now are hover at the 6% level.
  • It is important to think globally, but act locally: Local rules and regulations can have a significant impact on investment opportunities, or in eliminating them in certain geographical areas. Permits, fees, and land-use rules all add risk, complexity and costs.
  • Investors need to understand how market trends and changing consumer preferences or product preferences can shift opportunities from one sector to another (e.g., agriculture to manufacturing or warehousing) very quickly.
  • While cannabis businesses generally pay premiums to investors and landlords to account for risks, investors and owners need to beware pricing themselves out of the market; some may choose to build new rather than retrofitting.
  • Maturity in the markets can play a role in profitability: Oregon is an example of how pricing commoditization can squeeze margins and opportunities, as prices there have decreased 63.6% since October 2016.


While there are a lot of complexities in the cannabis markets, there remain opportunities in the ancillary space. Examples from the conference and webinar offer positive signs about how other industries are beginning to see the light.

The post Ask Our Experts 8/11/2019 appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp marijuana stocksCannabis News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.27
-0.96
- 29.72%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.63
-0.56
- 9.05%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.85
-0.1215
- 6.17%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
0.0066
+ 4.91%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.79
0.07
+ 4.07%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
0.0083
+ 4.01%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.84
-0.07
- 3.66%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.00
-0.14
- 2.72%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.74
-0.02
- 2.63%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
0.0075
+ 2.61%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.62
-0.12
- 2.53%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.26%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.00
0.04
+ 2.04%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.75
-0.21
- 1.92%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.56
-0.19
- 1.49%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.10
0.06
+ 1.49%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.61
0.0089
+ 1.49%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.97
0.085
+ 1.45%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.53
-0.405
- 1.23%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.60
-0.06
- 1.06%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.22
-0.14
- 1.05%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.80
-0.05
- 1.03%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.98
-0.01
- 1.01%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.57
-0.53
- 0.98%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0054
- 0.97%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.15
-0.22
- 0.94%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.36
-0.06
- 0.93%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$131.89
-1.09
- 0.82%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0037
- 0.8%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.76
-0.41
- 0.79%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$5.06
-0.04
- 0.78%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.0086
- 0.77%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.44
-0.09
- 0.67%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.65%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.10
-0.02
- 0.64%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.62
0.0096
+ 0.6%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.41
-0.1
- 0.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$290.10
-1.5
- 0.51%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.06
0.0003
+ 0.46%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.38
-0.02
- 0.37%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.89
-0.065
- 0.34%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.58
-0.005
- 0.32%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.70
-0.0225
- 0.29%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.59
-0.39
- 0.23%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.87
-0.0099
- 0.2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.45
0.04
+ 0.2%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.83
-0.02
- 0.18%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.02
-0.02
- 0.18%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.81
-0.2
- 0.16%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.00
0.01
+ 0.13%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.01
-0.02
- 0.12%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.57
-0.01
- 0.12%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.58
0.01
+ 0.12%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.59
-0.095
- 0.12%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.45
-0.01
- 0.08%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.14
-0.05
- 0.08%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.41
0.0026
+ 0.06%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.56
0.0501
+ 0.05%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.83
-0.0035
- 0.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.57
-0.01
- 0.03%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.85
-0.03
- 0.03%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.85
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.30
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.52
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.01
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.76
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.24
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.10
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.01
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.65
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.45
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.82
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.77
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.41
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.90
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.02
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.17
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.75
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.77
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.57
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.55
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.95
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.59
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.60
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.40
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.95
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.82
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.78
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.40
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.30
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.92
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.66
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.89
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
+ 0%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.57
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.96
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.50
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.90
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.10
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.85
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.25
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

After several iterations of Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in the U.S. and beyond, we're finally bringing the event to our home turf ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more

Has The Moment For Cannabis Banking Reform Finally Arrived?

The multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry in the U.S. is largely restricted to cash-only transactions. Will Congress or technology companies be the first ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Colorado's Medical Market Finds A Plateau, Adult-Use Climbs 2x Higher