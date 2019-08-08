Read These Emergency Rules If You Plan To Sell, Grow Marijuana In Michigan

The agency that regulates the selling and growing of marijuana in Michigan released emergency rules Wednesday to clarify the requirements for businesses that plan to sell pot to adults 21 and older.

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency plans to start taking business applications Nov. 1. The rules will remain in effect for six months and can be extended for another six months.

Under the rules, there are no capitalization requirements and license holders can apply for temporary licenses for events. Some licensed growers also will be allowed to exceed their plant count. Businesses with licenses under common ownership will be allowed to operate at the same location.

Businesses that sell medical marijuana and recreational marijuana at the same location must separate their inventories to make them clearly identifiable to customers.

