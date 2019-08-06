Gainers

Losers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 0.4%, to close at $9.88.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $1.99.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $1.99. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 1.98%, eventually closing at $3.47.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 1.98%, eventually closing at $3.47. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.84% to close at $2.37.

