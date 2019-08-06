Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 10.36% to close at $6.83, after providing guidance of expected net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter to be between $100 million and $107 million.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.13%, to close at $7.18.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 3.22% to close at $32.39.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 2.91%, closing at $13.81.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 1.38%, to close at $2.20.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares gained 0.94%, closing at $7.52.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.27%, closing at $7.95.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 0.73% to close at $152.42.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 5.25% to close at $4.41.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 5.85% to close at $1.20.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 4.53%, closing at $103.45.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 9.66% to close at $3.18.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 1.43% to close at $5.66.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 1.58% to close at $14.12.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.57%, closing at $42.53.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 13.47%, to close at $5.14.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.31%, closing at $10.31.

Losers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 0.4%, to close at $9.88.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $1.99.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 1.98%, eventually closing at $3.47.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.84% to close at $2.37.

Cannabis Movers

Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.86
0.645
+ 293.18%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0115
+ 41.87%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.21
0.052
+ 32.5%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.86
0.4301
+ 30.07%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.12
- 30%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.1
+ 28.57%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
0.1674
+ 25.73%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.72
0.1465
+ 25.7%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.27
-0.33
- 20.63%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0052
- 20.55%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0095
- 19.19%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0363
- 15.37%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
0.0345
+ 14.38%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 14.29%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0033
- 13.58%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0045
- 13.43%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.30
-0.0449
- 13.21%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.09
0.557
+ 12.3%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0095
- 11.88%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
-0.0124
- 11.42%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.018
- 10.91%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
0.382
+ 10.76%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
-0.09
- 10.71%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.58
0.1475
+ 10.31%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.05
-0.35
- 10.29%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0066
+ 10.09%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
-0.0196
- 9.82%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.031
- 9.81%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
0.0242
+ 9.49%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.92
-2.07
- 9%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
0.0242
+ 8.98%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
0.0235
+ 8.95%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.73
0.54
+ 8.72%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0788
- 8.65%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.79
0.375
+ 8.5%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0061
- 8.27%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
-0.018
- 8.16%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.30
-0.1147
- 8.13%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.0773
- 8.07%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.13
0.23
+ 7.93%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
-0.0013
- 7.64%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
-0.048
- 7.52%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0112
- 7.47%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 7.27%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.1416
- 7.15%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.013
+ 7.03%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.57
-0.0427
- 6.99%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.08
-0.1543
- 6.92%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0019
+ 6.67%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.0246
- 6.65%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0094
- 6.5%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0064
- 6.5%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
0.0346
+ 6.47%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.78
-0.12
- 6.32%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
-0.0294
- 6.2%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0394
- 6.17%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.0113
+ 6.06%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0173
+ 6.05%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.07
0.115
+ 5.9%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.52
0.0832
+ 5.77%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.69
0.037
+ 5.69%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.87
-0.23
- 5.61%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
-0.0129
- 5.61%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.48
-0.61
- 5.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0055
- 5.48%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.66
-0.257
- 5.22%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.04
-0.11
- 5.12%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.0076
- 5.07%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
-0.04
- 5.06%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0191
- 4.9%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.39
0.2
+ 4.77%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
-0.0379
- 4.74%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0167
+ 4.51%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.0152
- 4.51%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.18
0.18
+ 4.5%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.0119
+ 4.46%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
-0.0303
- 4.27%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.11
-0.49
- 4.22%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 4.08%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.23
-0.39
- 4.05%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
-0.0302
- 4.03%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$15.75
-0.66
- 4.02%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.43
-0.2275
- 4.02%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.016
- 4%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0039
- 4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.73
0.479
+ 3.91%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.87%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0024
+ 3.79%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
0.37
+ 3.78%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.0296
- 3.64%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0017
- 3.54%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 3.48%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0117
+ 3.46%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.0249
- 3.46%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
-0.0109
- 3.39%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.60
-0.09
- 3.35%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.31
-0.08
- 3.35%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.53
-0.0183
- 3.33%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.32
-0.0446
- 3.28%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.22
3.25
+ 3.28%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.24
-0.008
- 3.24%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0025
- 3.23%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.30
0.04
+ 3.17%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0069
+ 2.98%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.37
-0.57
- 2.86%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.97
-0.1447
- 2.83%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.37
3.44
+ 2.78%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.22
0.8388
+ 2.67%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.18
0.6786
+ 2.47%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.38%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0044
- 2.36%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.74
0.315
+ 2.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
-0.0044
- 2.32%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.22
0.05
+ 2.3%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
0.0108
+ 2.3%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.64
-0.0385
- 2.29%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.72
-0.04
- 2.27%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.89
-0.02
- 2.2%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
0.12
+ 2.17%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0023
- 2.09%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.35
1.23
+ 2.05%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.0499
- 2.04%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0063
- 2.03%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.11
0.82
+ 1.94%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.45
0.14
+ 1.92%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0089
+ 1.89%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
-0.0189
- 1.87%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.71
-0.0129
- 1.78%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
-0.006
- 1.66%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.64%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$21.97
-0.36
- 1.61%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.97
0.12
+ 1.53%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0007
+ 1.52%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.09
0.19
+ 1.37%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.99
0.04
+ 1.36%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.76
0.01
+ 1.33%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
0.008
+ 1.33%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
-0.0032
- 1.31%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.65
0.24
+ 1.3%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.12
0.09
+ 1.28%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.82
1.4299
+ 1.2%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.11
-0.62
- 1.2%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.81
0.055
+ 1.16%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.013
- 1.16%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.08
3.26
+ 1.15%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.54
0.085
+ 1.14%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.88
-0.01
- 1.12%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0022
+ 1.1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.49
0.2121
+ 1.05%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.64
0.0558
+ 1%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.78
1.467
+ 0.97%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.07
0.075
+ 0.94%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
0.05
+ 0.93%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0003
+ 0.93%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.33
0.04
+ 0.93%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.59
0.085
+ 0.89%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.03
-0.0441
- 0.87%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.80
0.1
+ 0.85%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.97
-0.08
- 0.72%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.72%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0003
+ 0.7%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.00
0.02
+ 0.67%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.08
0.62
+ 0.57%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.52%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.19
0.0753
+ 0.44%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
0.0081
+ 0.41%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.54
0.04
+ 0.38%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.001
- 0.37%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
0.0029
+ 0.31%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.19
0.175
+ 0.22%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.50
-0.009
- 0.16%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.19
0.06
+ 0.1%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.16
0.01
+ 0.1%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0001
- 0.05%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.17
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.70
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Trades Higher After Q4 Guidance Update

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) gained more than 5% Tuesday morning after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the ... read more

Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is expected to announce Tuesday a joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to grow, extract and sell superior hemp ... read more
