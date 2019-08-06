Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 10.36% to close at $6.83, after providing guidance of expected net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter to be between $100 million and $107 million.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.13%, to close at $7.18.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 3.22% to close at $32.39.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 2.91%, closing at $13.81.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 1.38%, to close at $2.20.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares gained 0.94%, closing at $7.52.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.27%, closing at $7.95.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 0.73% to close at $152.42.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 5.25% to close at $4.41.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 5.85% to close at $1.20.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 4.53%, closing at $103.45.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 9.66% to close at $3.18.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 1.43% to close at $5.66.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 1.58% to close at $14.12.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.57%, closing at $42.53.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 13.47%, to close at $5.14.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.31%, closing at $10.31.
Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter
Losers
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 0.4%, to close at $9.88.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $1.99.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 1.98%, eventually closing at $3.47.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.84% to close at $2.37.
Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter
Related Stories:
What Michigan's Recreational Marijuana Rules Mean For Microbusinesses
Canadian Cannabis Grower Zenabis Boosts Capacity By 30% Following License Win
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.