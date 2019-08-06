Market Overview

What Michigan's Recreational Marijuana Rules Mean For Microbusinesses
MITECHNEWS  
August 06, 2019 10:28am   Comments
What Michigan's Recreational Marijuana Rules Mean For Microbusinesses
The Emergency Rules issued by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (“MRTMA”) were released on July 3rd, 2019. These eagerly anticipated emergency regulations set forth the rules of the road that Michigan microbusinesses to comply with when operating a marijuana microbusiness facility.

One of the biggest takeaways is that each part of the microbusinesses’ operation will be regulated as if it was a licensed marijuana facility in the same way as the equivalent recreational licensee holder. To illustrate, the rules applicable to recreational marijuana retailers—also known as dispensaries—are also applicable to the marijuana retail portion of the microbusiness. In other words, there are no special exceptions or special treatment for microbusinesses. This is in contrast to the special treatment given to larger cultivation facilities, who are able to obtain an “excess marijuana grower license” that excepts them from the 5 Class C limitation found in the MRTMA statute.

The practical effect of trea musting microbusinesses like the other license types is that the costs to start up a microbusiness will be significant.  Because they have to comply with all requirements applicable to the licensed activities they are engaging in, compliance costs will include not just legal and licensing fees but also substantial property buildout costs.

To read the rest of this story, click here.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabsCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

 

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario's Second License Lottery

The earnings season is in full swing, with a number of companies are expected to report results this week. Here is a short overview of which companies are ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), a Los Angeles-based natural resources company that owns more than 70 square miles of property with water rights in Southern ... read more
