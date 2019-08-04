Clever Leaves Completes First Hemp-Based CBD Products Commercial Export From Colombia To UK

Colombia-based and U.S. funded cannabis company Clever Leaves recently announced its ESENIA CBD brand has become the first hemp-based wellness brand manufactured in Colombia to be exported to the U.K. for commercial purposes.

“With the successful completion of our initial shipment of ESENIA to Europe, we have validated our ability to export hemp-based products from Colombia. In short order, we expect additional countries around the world to emerge as important markets for hemp-based products manufactured by Clever Leaves,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO Northern Swan Holdings, the financial sponsor and a strategic partner of the Colombian company.

To confirm the claims, Benzinga requested proof of the import approval from the U.K. government agency in charge of it. Clever Leaves provided a redacted version of the “Advice of Clearance” document dated July 31, 2019, confirming the import had been cleared.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“This important achievement positions Colombia as a leader in the cannabis space, which includes hemp for wellness and medicinal cannabis for pharma," Andrés Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves said in a press release. "We have previously seen health and wellness research emanating from countries like Germany, Switzerland and the United States; Colombia can now claim its rightful seat at the table.”

Earlier this year, Clever Leaves became the first Colombian company to get approval to export a batch of cannabis to Canada for research purposes.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.