Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MariMed, Binske Strike Licensing Agreement To Bring Products 'From Malibu To Martha's Vineyard'
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
MariMed, Binske Strike Licensing Agreement To Bring Products 'From Malibu To Martha's Vineyard'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis brand Binske announced Monday it has partnered with the multistate operator MariMed Inc (OTC: MRMD) in a licensing deal.

The partnership will see Binske’s line of concentrates, edibles and topicals reach 52% of the legal consuming American public across 11 states, totaling 52.4 million people between 21 and 61 years old, according to the company. 

Binske products are presently found in Colorado, Nevada, California and Florida. Under the deal, products will become available in Ohio, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware and Maine.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The deal helps Binske reach "from Malibu to Martha's Vineyard," said Jake Pasternack, the founder, chairman and CEO of Praetorian Global LLC, Binske's parent company.

“That [customer] access, coupled with the ability for those consumers to know they will get the same Binske product, no matter where they buy it, is paramount to building consumer patronage and, most importantly, trust," the CEO said.

Praetorian Global said it holds 13 active licensing deals in the cannabis markets.

MariMed Chief Product Officer, Ryan Crandall spoke of the deal's importance for each brand.

"Binske's highly curated and dynamic product line will only further strengthen the reputation of our ever-expanding multistate distribution operation. This relationship will work to provide millions of consumers and patients across the country a level of consistent product access they have yet to really enjoy in the national marketplace.”

Binske expects its products to be available in over 700 American retail locations by the third quarter of 2020.

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More

MariMed, GenCanna Global Form Hemp Partnership

Photo courtesy of Binske. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Binske Jack Pasternack marijuanaCannabis News Contracts Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRMD)

List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Halo Labs And 6 Things To Do In Illinois When Cannabis Becomes Legal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0195
- 35.52%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
-0.0296
- 31.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.003
+ 25.42%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.02
-0.85
- 21.96%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0044
- 16.74%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
-0.058
- 15.68%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.09
-0.1976
- 15.38%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0291
- 14.1%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0079
- 13.41%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.006
+ 12.94%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.005
- 12.5%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
-0.5
- 11.9%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.64
-0.08
- 11.11%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.006
+ 10.71%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
-0.0264
- 10.04%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0007
+ 9.59%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.54
1.4205
+ 9.4%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.18
-0.018
- 9.33%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.025
- 9.09%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0041
+ 8.98%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0029
- 8.81%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.74
0.0588
+ 8.63%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
-0.029
- 7.97%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0183
- 7.96%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.017
- 7.94%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.29
0.3
+ 7.53%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
-0.0583
- 7.42%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.34
-0.1
- 6.94%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0028
- 6.83%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0075
- 6.7%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0182
- 6.66%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0022
- 6.21%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
0.0365
+ 6.13%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.12
-0.79
- 6.12%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
0.02
+ 6.06%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0246
+ 6%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0009
+ 5.91%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.60
0.0332
+ 5.88%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
0.0042
+ 5.87%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
-0.0049
- 5.77%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0176
- 5.72%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.41
0.13
+ 5.7%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.67
-0.645
- 5.7%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.30
-0.0722
- 5.25%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.0211
+ 5.23%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.73
-0.0399
- 5.18%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.17%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0242
- 5.14%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.013
+ 5.11%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0065
+ 5.02%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.05
-0.205
- 4.82%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.34
0.0154
+ 4.81%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.27
-0.21
- 4.69%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.05
- 4.55%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0025
+ 4.37%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.80
0.2
+ 4.35%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.26
-0.64
- 4.3%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.48
0.14
+ 4.19%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0199
- 4.15%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0124
+ 4.12%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.0223
+ 3.92%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0108
- 3.92%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
-0.009
- 3.77%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.17
-0.0852
- 3.77%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.23
-0.0091
- 3.76%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.30
0.0107
+ 3.72%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.66%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
-0.05
- 3.65%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
0.0107
+ 3.64%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.98
0.315
+ 3.64%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.05
-0.15
- 3.57%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.82
-0.0303
- 3.56%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.88
0.03
+ 3.53%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.86
-0.1042
- 3.52%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0024
+ 3.5%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.19
0.04
+ 3.48%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
0.0099
+ 3.45%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
-0.0027
- 3.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.66
-1.43
- 3.4%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.46
-0.05
- 3.31%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.013
- 3.31%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.20
-0.0752
- 3.3%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.69
-1.1435
- 3.28%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
-0.0214
- 3.22%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.81
-0.06
- 3.21%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
-0.0295
- 3.21%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.003
- 3.16%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0065
- 3.1%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
-0.055
- 3.06%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.22
-0.007
- 3.04%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.0329
+ 2.96%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.31
-0.0091
- 2.86%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.37
-0.305
- 2.86%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.52
-0.485
- 2.85%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.07
-0.06
- 2.82%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$8.07
0.2205
+ 2.81%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.68
-0.0776
- 2.81%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.002
+ 2.74%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.71
-0.02
- 2.74%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
0.021
+ 2.73%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.70
-0.0475
- 2.72%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.34
-0.12
- 2.69%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.33
0.0084
+ 2.64%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.94
-0.155
- 2.55%
Teradyne (TER)
$57.78
1.43
+ 2.54%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.5%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
0.004
+ 2.41%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.75
-0.1165
- 2.39%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
-0.02
- 2.38%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.0178
- 2.34%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.26
-0.15
- 2.34%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.0141
- 2.2%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.19
-0.0491
- 2.19%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.008
- 2.19%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
-0.0046
- 2.18%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
-0.0118
- 2.13%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.0166
- 2.08%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.002
+ 2.06%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0005
- 2%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0082
+ 1.91%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.70
-0.41
- 1.85%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.03
-0.038
- 1.84%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.13
0.0385
+ 1.84%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.003
- 1.83%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.38
-0.1
- 1.82%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.21
-0.2249
- 1.81%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
0.0149
+ 1.77%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.93
-1.1
- 1.75%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.53
0.19
+ 1.68%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.64%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.33
0.1
+ 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.14
-0.456
- 1.59%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.47
-0.04
- 1.59%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.17
1.92
+ 1.55%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.01
- 1.49%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.88
-0.0735
- 1.48%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.009
- 1.46%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.43
-0.08
- 1.45%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0027
+ 1.43%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.72
-0.32
- 1.39%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.76
0.01
+ 1.33%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.63
-0.07
- 1.23%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.001
+ 1.22%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0003
- 1.12%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.94
-0.0104
- 1.09%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.39
-0.015
- 1.07%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
-0.0102
- 1.06%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0147
+ 0.97%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.15
-0.08
- 0.97%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.52
-0.94
- 0.91%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
0.0021
+ 0.78%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.82
0.055
+ 0.71%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.002
- 0.71%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.68%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.95
-0.72
- 0.67%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.85
-0.08
- 0.67%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0011
- 0.64%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.22
0.1051
+ 0.61%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.6%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.38
-0.738
- 0.58%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.44
-0.48
- 0.57%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.94
-0.0307
- 0.51%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.98
-0.02
- 0.5%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.10
-0.05
- 0.49%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
0.0016
+ 0.49%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.04
-0.06
- 0.46%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.57
0.0701
+ 0.36%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.04
-0.01
- 0.33%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
-0.01
- 0.28%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.20
-0.0373
- 0.28%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
-0.011
- 0.26%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.39
-0.17
- 0.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.16
0.05
+ 0.25%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
0.0013
+ 0.24%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.97
-0.0117
- 0.23%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.40
-0.56
- 0.19%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.91
0.01
+ 0.17%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0.16%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.08
-0.23
- 0.14%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0.11%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.35
0.0013
+ 0.1%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
-0.0001
- 0.01%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.37
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Beyond Meat Reports Q2 Sales Beat; Net Revenue Rises 287%