Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 25, 2019
Gainers
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.45% to close at $105.39.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 0.25% to close at $4.00.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 0.92%, eventually closing at $6.49.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.93%, to close at $35.08.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.98%, eventually closing at $14.97.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.41% to close at $1.95. On Wednesday, shares fell 22% after leaked emails revealed that both Chairman Eric Paul and CEO Peter Aceto approved of its illegal grow operations.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.2%, to close at $7.38.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.52%, eventually closing at $161.10.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 4.22%, to close at $4.09.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.8%, to close at $2.15.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 4.29%, eventually closing at $12.73.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.68%, eventually closing at $41.83.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 15.54%, eventually closing at $2.50.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.62%, eventually closing at $10.95.
