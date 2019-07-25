Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 25, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 25, 2019
Gainers

  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.45% to close at $105.39.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 0.25% to close at $4.00.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 0.92%, eventually closing at $6.49.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.93%, to close at $35.08.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.98%, eventually closing at $14.97.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.41% to close at $1.95. On Wednesday, shares fell 22% after leaked emails revealed that both Chairman Eric Paul and CEO Peter Aceto approved of its illegal grow operations.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.2%, to close at $7.38.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.52%, eventually closing at $161.10.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 4.22%, to close at $4.09.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.8%, to close at $2.15.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 4.29%, eventually closing at $12.73.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.68%, eventually closing at $41.83.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 15.54%, eventually closing at $2.50.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.62%, eventually closing at $10.95.

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
0.0239
+ 68.29%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$121.46
-42.3102
- 25.84%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.66
-0.1598
- 19.54%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
0.1071
+ 19.13%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.0172
- 17.08%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.008
+ 15.47%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
0.035
+ 14.89%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.24
-0.215
- 14.78%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.005
+ 14.29%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
-0.14
- 14.14%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0099
+ 14.14%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.36
0.402
+ 13.58%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.034
+ 13.08%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
0.037
+ 13.03%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.58
-0.3799
- 12.83%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0069
- 12.32%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
-0.048
- 12.06%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.12
-3.15
- 11.99%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.30
-0.04
- 11.76%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.36
-0.045
- 11.22%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 11.11%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.008
+ 10.67%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
0.0298
+ 10.64%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.43
0.1324
+ 10.21%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
-0.0058
- 9.27%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.037
+ 9.08%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.84
-0.0836
- 9.06%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.72
-0.07
- 8.86%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0013
+ 8.72%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.64%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.61
0.0482
+ 8.59%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0062
- 8.49%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.14
-0.0126
- 8.16%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 7.89%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0024
- 7.58%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
-0.0171
- 7.43%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.87
-0.985
- 7.11%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.75
0.0469
+ 6.7%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
-0.039
- 6.5%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.44
-0.098
- 6.37%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.00
-1.49
- 6.34%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
0.0141
+ 6.31%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.42
-0.153
- 5.95%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 5.56%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.71
-0.04
- 5.33%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0138
+ 5.28%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
0.004
+ 5.08%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.73
-0.039
- 5.06%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.015
- 5%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.33
-0.07
- 5%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$1.29
0.0609
+ 4.96%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0013
- 4.83%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.66
-0.64
- 4.81%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.0113
+ 4.73%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0095
- 4.64%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.20
-0.0097
- 4.63%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0067
- 4.59%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.82
-0.1353
- 4.58%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
-0.0148
- 4.55%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
-0.054
- 4.5%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
0.0116
+ 4.5%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
-0.0156
- 4.47%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.98
-0.3715
- 4.45%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.41
-0.019
- 4.43%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
-0.0046
- 4.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
-0.06
- 4.35%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.08
-0.185
- 4.34%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.63
-0.1167
- 4.25%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.76
-0.0337
- 4.23%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.00
-0.53
- 4.23%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.01
-0.4708
- 4.1%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0132
- 4.08%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.059
+ 4.04%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0012
+ 4.03%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.92
-0.245
- 3.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.32
0.5465
+ 3.97%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.45
-0.18
- 3.89%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.85
-0.23
- 3.79%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.97
-0.07
- 3.43%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.70
-0.06
- 3.41%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
0.1
+ 3.39%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.03
-1.91
- 3.3%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0011
- 3.24%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.02
- 3.23%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
-0.0029
- 3.12%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.018
- 3.1%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.27
0.0677
+ 3.08%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
-0.006
- 3.08%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.70
-1.28
- 2.98%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.50
-0.0154
- 2.98%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.72
-0.51
- 2.96%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
-0.0103
- 2.82%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.00
-0.43
- 2.79%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
-0.0081
- 2.75%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0117
+ 2.71%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.25
0.24
+ 2.66%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.74
-0.02
- 2.63%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0068
- 2.62%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.21
-0.1883
- 2.54%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0045
- 2.53%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.05
0.1
+ 2.53%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.51%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
-0.0054
- 2.4%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.27%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.88
-0.02
- 2.22%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.98
-0.135
- 2.21%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.95
-1.38
- 2.18%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
-0.0069
- 2.17%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.0371
+ 2.12%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.06%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0023
+ 2.05%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
0.0026
+ 2.01%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.91
-0.08
- 2.01%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
-0.0194
- 2%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.99%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.72
-0.21
- 1.92%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.24
0.24
+ 1.85%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.004
- 1.85%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.48
-0.483
- 1.67%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.20
0.0358
+ 1.65%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.22
0.0188
+ 1.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.92
-0.3139
- 1.55%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
-0.001
- 1.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.13
0.0912
+ 1.51%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$84.00
-1.25
- 1.47%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0022
+ 1.47%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0007
- 1.46%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.08
0.0149
+ 1.41%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.92
-0.013
- 1.39%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
-0.0034
- 1.36%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.50
-0.06
- 1.32%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
0.0078
+ 1.25%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0034
- 1.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.87
-0.07
- 1.18%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$10.99
0.125
+ 1.15%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.45
-0.05
- 1.11%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.96
-0.0533
- 1.06%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.02
- 1.06%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
0.002
+ 1.06%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.009
- 1.05%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.72
-0.06
- 1.04%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.21
0.0224
+ 1.02%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.19
-0.0209
- 0.95%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.32
-0.04
- 0.92%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
-0.01
- 0.88%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.45
-0.1055
- 0.84%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.61
-0.005
- 0.81%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.08
-0.039
- 0.76%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.44
-0.085
- 0.74%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
0.0027
+ 0.74%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.60
0.0598
+ 0.7%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.58
0.72
+ 0.69%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.42
-0.05
- 0.67%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.66%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
-0.005
- 0.65%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.57
0.01
+ 0.64%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.19
-0.22
- 0.62%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.40
-0.65
- 0.62%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.13
0.02
+ 0.49%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.03
-0.6142
- 0.48%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.09
-0.01
- 0.48%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.77
0.0037
+ 0.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.98
-1.42
- 0.47%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
-0.0026
- 0.35%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.33%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.31
0.001
+ 0.32%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.53
-0.02
- 0.31%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.85
-0.0146
- 0.3%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0001
- 0.28%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.00
0.01
+ 0.25%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$162.32
0.375
+ 0.23%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.05
0.13
+ 0.19%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
- 0.1%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.33
0.0121
+ 0.06%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.31
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.90
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.15
-0.0001
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
