Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF) has relaunched one of its brands -- Dogwalkers.

“The brand was inspired by leisurely walks with our own pups, including GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler’s beloved dog Bailey,” the company’s Linda Mariscano told Benzinga. “We are launching a rebrand and growth strategy… One key component of the brand is our partnership with animal welfare organizations as well as community givebacks.”

Some History

The Dogwalkers brand was established in 2016 in Illinois. It sought to offer a unique small-format cannabis pre-roll to consumers who value authenticity and convenience.

Since that time, Dogwalkers has expanded to four states across and gained popularity on the back of consistent quality and ongoing donation partnerships with deserving animal shelters.

The Rebrand

This month, Dogwalkers underwent a comprehensive rebrand to “elevate its packaging, logos, and communication pillars to further establish as a leader in the cannabis and CPG space.”

Kate Denton, GTI’s SVP of Marketing told Benzinga pre-roll products are a staple in the cannabis industry, noting they're among the easiest product forms to identify and consume, even for those less familiar with the cannabis space.

“We chose to rebrand the various elements of the Dogwalkers portfolio in order to better reflect a commitment to crafting premium, full flower pre-rolls while acknowledging the rich history of this authentic and timeless cannabis product category.”

Denton went into the donation initiatives.

“We believe in giving back, and that every dog deserves to be loved and walked often. That’s why with every Dogwalkers product purchased, we give a portion of our proceeds to helping dogs in need. Dogwalkers is proud to partner with four animal rescue organizations in states where the brand is sold: The Foundation for TJO Animals (MA), TAPS No-Kill Shelter (IL), the Nevada SPCA (NV), and PetConnect Rescue (MD).”