Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019
Gainers

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 0.89%, closing at $6.67.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.17.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.03% to close at $2.62.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 7.27% to close at $7.40, trading lower after FDA issued an open warning letter on CBD products.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.04% to close at $7.61.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.03% to close at $161.43.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 4.03% to close at $4.52.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 3.76%, eventually closing at $1.28.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 8.94% to close at $103.03.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 7.3%, to close at $2.54.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 1.84% to close at $2.03.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 4.07% to close at $3.54.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 3.19%, eventually closing at $6.07.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.86% to close at $13.69.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 0.75% to close at $3.97.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 8.72%, eventually closing at $11.10.

Cannabis Movers

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$3.29
0.991
+ 43.09%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.99
0.24
+ 32%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.47
-0.1372
- 22.58%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.62
-0.18
- 22.5%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.59
0.0911
+ 18.45%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.013
- 17.75%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0646
+ 17.46%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.0501
- 13.19%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
0.0351
+ 13.04%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0032
- 12.85%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0126
- 12.6%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 11.76%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0036
+ 11.25%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
-0.0071
- 10.7%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.15
-0.35
- 10%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0055
- 9.91%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0009
- 9.88%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.58
-0.063
- 9.8%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.003
+ 9.68%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
-0.025
- 9.62%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.98
-0.1
- 9.26%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.42
-0.0419
- 9.05%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.29
-0.1287
- 9.05%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.89
-10.13
- 8.96%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.10
-1.06
- 8.72%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.76
-0.0681
- 8.23%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0068
- 8.15%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0034
- 7.79%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.0217
- 7.49%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.54
-0.2
- 7.3%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.40
-0.58
- 7.27%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.79
-0.0615
- 7.24%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.94
0.26
+ 7.07%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
0.0028
+ 7.05%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.74
-0.0549
- 6.95%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.50
-0.11
- 6.83%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.0211
- 6.8%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
-0.0189
- 6.78%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.002
+ 6.67%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
-0.0188
- 6.66%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.17
-0.08
- 6.4%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
-0.005
- 6.25%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.015
- 6.11%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.54
0.088
+ 6.07%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.33
-0.9173
- 6.02%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.0111
+ 5.86%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
-0.09
- 5.66%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 5.56%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 5.54%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.10
-0.76
- 5.48%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
-0.0049
- 5.45%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.67
-0.15
- 5.32%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.09
-0.34
- 5.29%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.95
-0.1648
- 5.28%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.38
-0.0212
- 5.28%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.62
-0.09
- 5.26%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.65
-0.745
- 5.18%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0094
- 5.1%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
-0.0925
- 5.03%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.29
-0.0152
- 4.98%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.25
-0.0647
- 4.91%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.68
-0.138
- 4.9%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
0.0007
+ 4.76%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0099
- 4.72%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.37
0.68
+ 4.63%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
-0.0103
- 4.6%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.021
- 4.57%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.16
-0.055
- 4.54%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.0092
- 4.46%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
0.0259
+ 4.43%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.61
-0.12
- 4.4%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.52
-0.2
- 4.24%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.75
0.0299
+ 4.15%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.21
-0.22
- 4.06%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0042
- 3.99%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.0281
- 3.85%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.32
-0.013
- 3.84%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.02
-0.0799
- 3.8%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.81
0.029
+ 3.74%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.43
-0.0163
- 3.67%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.56%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0108
+ 3.54%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.05
-0.22
- 3.51%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$6.11
-0.21
- 3.32%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.93
0.0299
+ 3.32%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.02
+ 3.28%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
-0.0019
- 3.25%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.31
-0.0744
- 3.12%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.43
-0.0137
- 3.12%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.0274
- 3.12%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.44
0.0129
+ 3.06%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.94
-0.0277
- 2.86%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.69
-0.0201
- 2.83%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.85
-0.14
- 2.81%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.80
-0.136
- 2.76%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.41
-0.58
- 2.76%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.76%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0041
+ 2.73%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
-0.0036
- 2.71%
Teradyne (TER)
$48.10
1.26
+ 2.69%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$84.61
2.16
+ 2.62%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.97
-0.16
- 2.61%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.55
0.0138
+ 2.56%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.26
-0.2158
- 2.55%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.80
-0.0204
- 2.49%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.18
-0.0045
- 2.45%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.44%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.37
0.03
+ 2.24%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.08
-0.1042
- 2.01%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.95
-0.08
- 1.99%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0029
+ 1.97%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
-0.0046
- 1.96%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
0.0049
+ 1.91%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.51
0.66
+ 1.89%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
-0.002
- 1.85%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$161.08
-3.04
- 1.85%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.03
-0.0381
- 1.84%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.97
0.77
+ 1.82%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.54
-0.0095
- 1.73%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.22
-0.0039
- 1.72%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.56
-0.13
- 1.69%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0038
+ 1.62%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.58
-0.0743
- 1.6%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.56
2.01
+ 1.6%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.12
-0.066
- 1.58%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.51
-0.1625
- 1.52%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
-0.0135
- 1.5%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0055
- 1.49%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
0.008
+ 1.43%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$25.49
-0.37
- 1.43%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.38
-0.0199
- 1.42%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.98
-0.125
- 1.37%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.48
-0.06
- 1.32%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.26
-0.16
- 1.29%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$3.95
-0.05
- 1.25%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
0.003
+ 1.17%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.65
0.13
+ 1.13%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.66
-0.075
- 1.11%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0021
- 1.05%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
-0.042
- 1.03%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$29.17
-0.3
- 1.02%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$161.44
-1.67
- 1.02%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.09
0.031
+ 1.01%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.06
0.19
+ 1.01%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
-0.0074
- 1%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
-0.0028
- 0.96%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.14
0.02
+ 0.94%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.10
-0.01
- 0.9%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.20
0.0338
+ 0.81%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.79
0.0454
+ 0.79%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.98
2.17
+ 0.73%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.74
0.16
+ 0.71%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.81
0.71
+ 0.69%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.28
0.0155
+ 0.68%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.002
+ 0.65%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
-0.003
- 0.62%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
-0.1067
- 0.61%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.21
0.0012
+ 0.57%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0002
- 0.55%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.64
-0.06
- 0.47%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.0011
- 0.42%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0002
+ 0.42%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.85
0.055
+ 0.4%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0001
+ 0.36%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$10.72
0.0297
+ 0.28%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.19
0.0055
+ 0.25%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.15
-0.015
- 0.24%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.48
-0.02
- 0.24%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.21%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.36
-0.035
- 0.2%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
0.001
+ 0.16%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$65.79
0.075
+ 0.11%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
-0.01
- 0.1%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.35
0.06
+ 0.1%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
0.0001
+ 0.06%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.74
0.0001
+ 0.01%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.91
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.40
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.29
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.17
0.0001
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.38
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

Harris, Nadler Introduce Comprehensive Federal Cannabis Reform Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Kamala Harris filed a comprehensive marijuana reform bill that would, among other things, ... read more

An Exclusive Look At Mieko Hester-Perez's Advice On Cannabis, Parenting

Mieko Hester-Perez, who was recently named an advisor and spokeswoman for the cannabis company Tikun Olam, has released a “Parental Etiquette ... read more

What To Make Of Jay-Z's Caliva Partnership

Hip hop artist and entrepreneur Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter made headlines earlier this month by entering the cannabis space via a multi-year deal with ... read more
