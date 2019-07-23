Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019
Gainers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 1.92%, closing at $35.52.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 4.63% to close at $15.37.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 3.9%, to close at $13.05.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.82%, closing at $42.97.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 47.83%, closing at $3.40, trading higher after signing a letter of intent to merge with Destiny Biosciences.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 0.89%, closing at $6.67.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.17.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.03% to close at $2.62.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 7.27% to close at $7.40, trading lower after FDA issued an open warning letter on CBD products.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.04% to close at $7.61.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.03% to close at $161.43.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 4.03% to close at $4.52.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 3.76%, eventually closing at $1.28.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 8.94% to close at $103.03.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 7.3%, to close at $2.54.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 1.84% to close at $2.03.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 4.07% to close at $3.54.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 3.19%, eventually closing at $6.07.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.86% to close at $13.69.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 0.75% to close at $3.97.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 8.72%, eventually closing at $11.10.
