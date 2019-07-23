Gainers

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Losers

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Related Stories:

Harris, Nadler Introduce Comprehensive Federal Cannabis Reform Bill

WeedMD Rolls Out Cannabis Extraction Subsidiary

Every Major Legislative Win Related To Cannabis Is Included In The Marijuana Policy Project's 2019 Report