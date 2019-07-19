Today's Pickup: Dump Truck Logistics Platform TRUX Expands Across Eastern U.S.

Good Day,

TRUX, a dump truck logistics platform, has announced its largest expansion to date across the East Coast. The marketplace is now available in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Connecticut. The expansion follows the early July launch of TRUX Connect, an app for contractors that allows for on-the-go job site and trucking logistics management with advanced tools like shift creation workflows, fleet management, dispatching tools, and schedule views. TRUX is growing rapidly, having increased its employee headcount from two at the beginning of 2018 to 70 today, and has experienced gross revenue growth of 9,000 percent year-over-year. "TRUX is now live in some of the busiest metro areas across North America," said CEO Jeff Gower in a statement. "We are excited to continue our expansion in the Eastern U.S. and in our home market of New England offering even more businesses access to our suite of tools to help them run their projects more efficiently."

Did you know?

The Czech Republic is the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Europe, with an expected growth rate of 16 percent between now and 2021. Italy and Spain are also growing rapidly with expected growth rates of 14 percent and 13.5 percent respectively.

– JP Morgan Global Trends Report

Quotable

"The first generation vehicle were show cars, very beautiful, hand-buffed by small children, not designed or built for large scale manufacturing. Our third generation vehicle is very much is optimized for large scale manufacturing."

-Nuro CEO Dave Ferguson, describing the company's newest model at Tech Crunch Sessions Mobility

In other news,

Marijuana-delivery service Eaze scales back $1 billion ambitions, documents show

The cannabis-delivery company that once said it planned to deliver $1 billion worth of cannabis in 2020 is now headed for a much smaller target: less than $500 million. (Marketwatch)

Uber suggests downtown tolling program for Seattle

A report funded by the ride-hailing company says congestion pricing could reduce travel times, increase transit use and bring in more than $100 million a year. (SeattleTimes)

CitiBike comes to the Bronx

The bike-share program has long been criticized for catering to wealthy New Yorkers. (NewYorkTimes)

To reduce carbon, San Francisco moves to eliminate vehicle emissions by 2040

New legislation would require parking lots and garages with more than 100 spots to install electric-vehicle charging stations next to at least 10 percent of the spaces. (SFChronicle)

Final thoughts,

Car-sharing has been on a tear. Earlier this week marketplace Turo raised $250 million in a Series E round of funding from internet media company IAC. In June San Francisco-based Getaround announced the $12M acquisition of Nabobil, expanding the marketplace's presence to the Nordic region. That purchase came three months after Getaround bought French rival Drivy for $300 M as it seeks to build a business in Europe. Meanwhile, DaimlerAG and the BMW Group's joint venture, SHARE NOW, includes 31 locations across the globe, with more than 4 million global members and a global fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image Sourced by Pixabay