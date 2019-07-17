Market Overview

Supreme Cannabis Announces Plans To Acquire Truverra, Expand Reach In Canada, Europe
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Supreme Cannabis Announces Plans To Acquire Truverra, Expand Reach In Canada, Europe
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) is readying itself for Canada's "legalization 2.0" by entering into a definitive agreement with the private company Truverra Inc.

The deal is expected to be valued at around CA$20 million ($15.3 million). 

Why It Matters

The acquisition of Truverra gives Supreme further access to the Canadian and international markets through Truverra's Canadian Clinical Cannabinoids Inc. (CCC) subsidiary, the company said in a Wednesday press release. 

This includes CCC's 5,000-square-foot Scarborough, Ontario facility, where Supreme said it plans to produce its extracts, including products like concentrates that will be legal for sale later in the year.

In Europe, Supreme will have access to the European CBD market with Truverra Europe's Netherlands-based location.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

In a press release, Supreme CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal discussed the significance of both deals.

"The recent introduction of Health Canada's amended cannabis regulations creates a distinct opportunity for Supreme Cannabis to establish a leading position in the cannabis extracts markets. With the acquisition of Truverra, we secure a Toronto-based facility equipped to extract our high-quality inputs for concentrates and vaping liquids in the near-term."

Truverra's operations provide an additional entry point into the European CBD wellness market, he said. 

Related Links:

Supreme Cannabis Acquires Blissco Cannabis In $36.6M Deal

Supreme Cannabis, Wiz Khalifa's Kush Enterprises Canada Launch Cannabis Oil

Photo courtesy of Supreme Cannabis. 

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
