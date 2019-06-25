Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTC: SPRWF) on Tuesday launched a premium cannabis oil in partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada. The companies first partnered up in December of last year.

The KKE Oil is the first product under the KKA brand line developed under the partnership between Supreme Cannabis Company and rapper Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

The product is focused for the recreational market and has a high concentration of THC. It uses Sensi Star strain developed by 7ACRES, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Supreme Cannabis.

Why It's Important

Through this launch, KKE branded products enter the Canadian market, which is their first country outside the United States. KKE Oil is also one of the first cannabis oils aimed at the adult-use market in Canada.

In December, Supreme Cannabis and Khalifa Kush Enterprises announced entering into an exclusive partnership to develop and launch a line of cannabis products. Under the agreement, KKE provides consulting services to Supreme Cannabis, which is the exclusive producer of the line in Canada and potentially other countries.

What's Next

The product will be available in British Columbia and Ontario provinces by this week. In early July, it will be launched in Alberta, while other provinces will join throughout the year.

In the meantime, both companies will continue working on more products and expect to launch the full suite of products later this year.

Photo credit: digboston, Flickr